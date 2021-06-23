Harris Williams Advises JM Swank on its Pending Sale to Brenntag

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising JM Swank, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, on its pending sale to Brenntag (XTRA:BNR). JM Swank is a leading U.S. food ingredient distributor with national reach. The transaction is being led by Tim+Alexander, Brant+Cash, Andy+Warczak, Richard+Furseth and Cam Cornwell of the Harris Williams Consumer+Group.

“JM Swank is widely recognized as a critical supply chain partner to its diverse customer base,” said Tim Alexander, a managing director at Harris Williams. “JM Swank’s exclusive focus on food ingredients brings significant value to its customers, and the partnership with Brenntag will take that service to the next level.”

“M&A activity in the broader food ingredient sector continues to be strong across several categories as well as throughout the supply chain, which includes manufacturers and distributors,” said Brant Cash, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The sector has been insulated from broader economic conditions and continues to benefit from strong demand across diverse end markets, including consumer packaged goods and foodservice.”

With its varied and broad product portfolio and supplier base, JM Swank works hard to meet its customers’ product needs and build supply chain efficiency. JM Swank services the bakery and snack; meats; organic; non-GMO; pet food; and soups, sauces, and dressing markets nationwide. With warehouses strategically located throughout the United States, JM Swank’s fleet and BRC certified facilities deliver full compliance and food safety standards.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications, and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions.

Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,000 employees worldwide and operates a network of more than 670 sites in 77 countries. In 2020, Brenntag generated sales of around 11.8 billion euros. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a full line portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. In the field of sustainability, Brenntag pursues specific goals and is committed to sustainable solutions in its own sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares are listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are included in the MDAX and DAX 50 ESG.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

