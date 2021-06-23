Ennis, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ennis, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF), announced today that Ms. Vera Burnett has been appointed to the position of CFO and Treasurer and Mr. Dan Gus has been appointed as General Counsel and Assistant Secretary by the Board effective June 21, 2021. Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted that “Ms. Burnett has proven to management and the Board that she has the capabilities to assume this role. We are pleased that we could add Ms. Burnett to the officer ranks of the Company. I am equally delighted to have Dan Gus join Ennis in the new position of General Counsel. His broad background in law and the business world will add depth to the Company’s management team.”

Ms. Burnett has served as Interim CFO and Treasurer since September 2020, following the retirement of the previous CFO. Ms. Burnett joined the Company in February 1997 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington. She also holds designation as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). Ms. Burnett’s professional affiliations include the American Institute of CPAs and the Texas Society of CPAs.

Mr. Gus is a 1995 graduate of Boise State University, with a B.A. in Political Science. Mr. Gus received his juris doctorate degree from Boston College Law School from which he graduated in 1998. Mr. Gus is a member of the Texas Bar Association, and is admitted to practice in front of the U.S. District Court for the Northern & Eastern Districts of Texas as well as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2012, Mr. Gus launched his own firm headquartered in Waxahachie, Texas. For the past seven years, Mr. Gus has served as president of Gus & Gilbert Law Firm. Previously, he joined what is now the Locke Lord law firm; served as legal counsel and controller at Q Investments, a Fort Worth hedge fund; and as a partner at Walker & Sewell, LLP.

About Ennis

Founded in 1909, the Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, Ennis has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, integrated forms and labels, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, specialty packaging, direct mail, envelopes, tags and labels and other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005680r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005680/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment