Ennis, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF), announced today that Ms. Vera Burnett has been appointed to the position of CFO and Treasurer and Mr. Dan Gus has been appointed as General Counsel and Assistant Secretary by the Board effective June 21, 2021. Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted that “Ms. Burnett has proven to management and the Board that she has the capabilities to assume this role. We are pleased that we could add Ms. Burnett to the officer ranks of the Company. I am equally delighted to have Dan Gus join Ennis in the new position of General Counsel. His broad background in law and the business world will add depth to the Company’s management team.”

Ms. Burnett has served as Interim CFO and Treasurer since September 2020, following the retirement of the previous CFO. Ms. Burnett joined the Company in February 1997 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington. She also holds designation as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). Ms. Burnett’s professional affiliations include the American Institute of CPAs and the Texas Society of CPAs.

Mr. Gus is a 1995 graduate of Boise State University, with a B.A. in Political Science. Mr. Gus received his juris doctorate degree from Boston College Law School from which he graduated in 1998. Mr. Gus is a member of the Texas Bar Association, and is admitted to practice in front of the U.S. District Court for the Northern & Eastern Districts of Texas as well as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2012, Mr. Gus launched his own firm headquartered in Waxahachie, Texas. For the past seven years, Mr. Gus has served as president of Gus & Gilbert Law Firm. Previously, he joined what is now the Locke Lord law firm; served as legal counsel and controller at Q Investments, a Fort Worth hedge fund; and as a partner at Walker & Sewell, LLP.

About Ennis

Founded in 1909, the Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, Ennis has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, integrated forms and labels, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, specialty packaging, direct mail, envelopes, tags and labels and other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005680/en/