Downtown Los Angeles' Iconic Hotel Figueroa Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand

Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the newest addition to %3Cb%3EThe+Unbound+Collection+by+Hyatt+brand%3C%2Fb%3E: downtown Los Angeles’ iconic 95-year-old %3Cb%3EHotel+Figueroa%3C%2Fb%3E—a one-of-a-kind urban oasis and award-winning boutique hotel deeply rooted in L.A. history. Currently, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand includes 27 unique hotels – located in key destinations around the world – each with its own distinct story. Hotel Figueroa is the first hotel in L.A. and the third hotel in California within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, joining Mar Monte in Santa Barbara, Calif., and Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, Calif.

Whether it is a captivating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-wining dining experience, each property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand maintains a distinct character and the freedom to be unique, while still providing guests with the World of Hyatt loyalty program and a trusted brand name and reputation.

Originally opened in 1926 by the YWCA as a safe haven for solo female travelers, the historic Hotel Figueroa, approaching its 95th anniversary in August 2021, remains one of the only preserved treasures in downtown Los Angeles with a uniquely independent spirit authentic to the City of Angels. Embracing age-old hospitality trends,Hotel Figueroa’s new chapter as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is one of continuing Hyatt’s independent collection legacy of aligning with unique and independent properties for the sophisticated modern traveler.

Built as an exclusive women's hostel and the first of its kind to have been financed and operated by women, for women, Hotel Figueroa was the largest project of its kind in the United States at the time and a welcoming stopping place for unaccompanied female travelers. The first-ever female managing director of a hotel in the U.S. was the pioneering aviatrix Maude Bouldin, who for years championed Hotel Figueroa as a meeting place for practically every woman's club in Los Angeles, a proud legacy which is upheld in present day by the hotel’s current managing director, Connie Wang.

“As a cultural oasis in downtown Los Angeles for nearly a century, we are delighted to debut our historic hotel property as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand,” notes Wang. “We remain dedicated to serving as a proud beacon and pillar of our community; celebrating the rich history, architecture, and elevated and unscripted hospitality that define each story-worthy guest stay, which will be further enhanced by this collaboration.”

Named as a Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+Awards+winner, and Travel + Leisure ‘World%26rsquo%3Bs+Best’ 2020 winner, Hotel Figueroa’s vision is to create a space that is authentically Los Angeles, including a guest experience that is elevated, celebrating the dynamism of Los Angeles’ thriving arts community that pays direct tribute to the uncompromising, independent spirit of the originators of the property. Melding original 1920s Spanish Colonial splendor with modern accents and unscripted hospitality, Hotel Figueroa features undoubtedly contemporary touches throughout the property that is inspired by its own unique history.

What’s New & Notable at Hotel Figueroa in 2021

2021 Featured Artist: Shyama Golden

In tandem with Hotel Figueroa’s female-centric ethos, the hotel has tapped illustrious Los Angeles-based visual artist, %3Cb%3EShyama+Golden%3C%2Fb%3E as the property’s 2021 Featured Artist. With a proud history of showcasing thought-provoking works of local independent female artists across Los Angeles and California, the hotel’s collaborative Featured Artist program includes a rotating onsite art exhibition and special event programming throughout the year, open to guests and locals. The collection evokes thought and deeper meaning, evolving notions of femininity and how these are experienced, performed, and reinforced through art and society through a collection that explores themes of growth, connection, healing and identity, following one of the most consequential and tumultuous years in the collective human experience.

Featured Artist Suite

Earlier this week, the property launched its first-ever Featured Artist Suite, transforming the hotel’s iconic Figueroa+Suite into a lush verdant environment with living plants, trellises, and more to bring the artistic elements of nature and nurture to life, alongside a selection of new and original works from Shyama Golden that will adorn the walls of the suite for a fully immersive mini-museum experience for guests to enjoy in the privacy of their own room. The Featured Artist Suite is expected to be available for reservations starting June 20 from $400 per night.

The Best of Hotel Dining

With an amplified focus on re-invigorating and re-inventing age-old hotel dining, alongside the resurgence of al fresco concepts, Hotel Figueroa is slated to launch several new food and beverage concepts in 2021 from The+Madera+Group, including a poolside La Casita and Driftwood Pool & Sundeck concept, all-day Café Figueroa and revitalized Bar Figueroa, alongside fine dining and elevated bar concepts, Ember & Ash, Atlas Obscura, Smoke & Mirrors,and theforthcoming Casablanca Club.

This summer, Hotel Figueroa welcomes two invigorating new additions to the hotel’s already impressive array of culinary offerings. Set in idyllic outdoor spaces, featuring a relaxing and transportive environment under the shade of a lush cactus grove and soothing botanicals and greenery, La Casita and Driftwood Pool & Sundeck offer an immersive and elevated poolside dining experience at the ultimate al fresco summer sanctuary in the heart of downtown L.A.

Carla Lorenzo, Corporate Beverage Manager for The Madera Group, will introduce patrons to a transportive cocktail program inspired by destinations such as Baja, Mexico and the coastal villages of the Mediterranean.

Wellbeing and Outdoor Activities

With wellbeing top of mind for even more for travelers now, Hotel Figueroa offers guests and locals access to outdoor fitness classes by %3Cb%3EThe+Bridge+Mind+Body+Movement%3C%2Fb%3E,withdaily outdoor Pilates and yoga classes on Hotel Figueroa’s scenic outdoor terrace space. With multiple class options daily from fitness instructor and studio owner, Pam Johnson, Hotel Figueroa offers ample opportunities for those to engage in self-care through safe, socially distanced outdoor classes with views of the city skyline.

In addition to Hotel Figueroa’s ongoing Staycation+Package with 26% off to all California Residents (a nod to the hotel’s original opening date of 1926), the award-winning urban oasis also offers daily outdoor wellness & fitness classes and exclusive+day+passes (starting at $35 and up) via Resort+Pass.

For more information, please visit, www.hotelfigueroa.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com%2Fcare-and-cleanliness

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hotel Figueroa

Hotel Figueroa remains one of the only preserved treasures in Downtown Los Angeles with a uniquely independent spirit and luxury brand authentic only to the City of Angels. Originally opened in 1926 as an exclusive women’s hostelry, the iconic destination underwent an extensive redesign in 2018 that pays tribute to its rich history, melding original 1920’s Spanish Colonial splendor with contemporary touches that celebrate its deep roots in Los Angeles. Hotel Figueroa’s reimagination exceeds expectation of a new generation of guests with 268 guest rooms and suites that are distinctively engaging. An ever-evolving art program offers museum quality installations from local artists and literary collections from Los Angeles based authors. New and exciting culinary experiences include on-site destination restaurants, a poolside eatery, and forthcoming elevated bar & nightlife concepts later in the year. Expansive and intimate private event venues span 10,000 square feet in addition to a lushly landscaped pool area. Hotel Figueroa is located at 939 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015, in the progressive and ever evolving South Park district of Downtown Los Angeles on S. Figueroa Street between W. Olympic and W. 9th Streets. For more information or reservations, please call (877) 724 1973, visit www.hotelfigueroa.com or email [email protected].

AboutThe Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it’s a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. For a full list of hotels in the collection, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with #UnboundxHyatt.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove,and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.hyatt.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

