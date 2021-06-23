Three Things Lenders Need to Do to Navigate Today's Complex Lending and Credit Landscape

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Three Things Lenders Need to Do to Navigate Today's Complex Lending and Credit Landscape

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

As we enter the latter stages of the pandemic, many countries are experiencing a two-lane economy. Some individuals currently have more cash than they had when the pandemic started—and now they’re ready to spend. Yet, for a significant portion, the financial fallout from 2020 is still rippling across their lives.

According to Experian%26rsquo%3Bs+eBook released today: Navigating a New Era of Credit Risk Decisioning, one out of three consumers remain concerned about their finances. However, the research also found that consumers are no longer reducing their discretionary spending as much as they were six months ago, with high-income houses starting to spend the most.

It is increasingly important for lenders to understand individual customers and segments to make the most relevant decisions and offers during this unprecedented time. The report identifies three things lenders need to do to navigate the complexity of the current lending and credit landscape:

  1. Leverage data and advanced analytics – to create a comprehensive understanding of the risk and opportunity of their portfolio as well as visibility into changes to customer profiles.
  2. Proactively engage customers – offer new credit and other products to support those that are recovered and ready to engage.
  3. Prepare for a potential wave of delinquency –as payment holidays come to an end, lenders should make it easy for customers that are still struggling. Lenders must offer online support and flexible terms that help customers solve their problems.

“Consumers experienced the financial impacts of the pandemic differently, depending on their sector of employment and income level and this has led to starkly different credit needs,” said Donna DePasquale, Executive Vice President of Global Decisioning at Experian. “Lenders need to understand now more than ever who their customers are and provide them with the right solutions at the right time.”

The report also takes a deep look into the role that data, analytics and advanced decisioning play in today’s digital-first world. The data inputs generated by the pandemic have impacted credit risk models and machine learning applications in unexpected ways, in some cases due to widespread payment holidays and government assistance. The study reveals that business confidence in their current credit risk and management analytics models—from businesses of all sizes—dropped from 71% to 61% in six months. This is driving nearly half of businesses to dedicate resources to enhance their analytics. Investments in analytics, such as machine learning solutions, enable companies to utilize non-traditional data sets quickly, explain what the data is revealing, and test new credit risk and forecasting models.

“Forward-looking companies will need to go beyond traditional data sources and leverage expanded data in order to anticipate the credit needs of their customers while using tools to automate the process and reduce the risk,” added DePasquale. “The future of credit risk decisioning means requesting less of your customers without sacrificing relevant, safe and convenient experiences.”

Experian surveyed nearly 9,000 consumers and 2,700 businesses from around the globe to learn more about how they’re stabilizing their finances and returning to growth. Navigating a New Era of Credit Risk Decisioning can be downloaded+here.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global+content+hub at our global+news+blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005238r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005238/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment