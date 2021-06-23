Logo
ALYI Announces New Revolt Token Website With New Purchase Features And 25% Bonus For Purchasing Prior To July Revolt Token Enhancements

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 23, 2021

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced its finance partner, RevoltTOKEN, has published a new website with new Revolt Token purchase features:

Revolt_Logo.jpg

  1. A Reduced Minimum Purchase Requirement – Was $1,000; Now $250
  2. Streamlined Purchase Process – Signup And Purchase Much Faster
  3. New Features Coming In July With 25% Bonus To All That Purchase Prior

www.RVLTTOKEN.com

"We have learned a lot about managing a cryptocurrency since our initial Revolt Token launch," said Henryk Dabroski, CEO of RevolTOKEN. "compared with stocks and fiat currency, cryptocurrency is still in its infancy. Cryptocurrency practitioners need to learn and evolve and that is what we are doing here with Revolt Token. All of you initial Revolt Token purchasers are helping us learn and we intend to demonstrate our gratitude to you. Our new website and reduced minimum purchase requirement are just two new features. In the next few weeks, we will introduce a credit and debit card purchase feature and an all new automated and very fast know-your-customer feature. Additional new features will also be coming in the next overall feature update, and to everyone that purchases prior to the next overall feature update, you will be receiving some "tokens' of our appreciation – specifically 25% more. We will give you additional tokens equal to 25% of your purchase or purchases prior to the publication of our July new feature updates."

In addition to the new features introduced today, RevoltTOKEN has also added a new advisory board. Our new advisory board includes Dr Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet Systems (OTC:ALYI); Mr Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL (OTCQB:IQST), an Alternet Systems electric vehicle development partner; Mr. Gonzalo Araujo, CEO of SLM Sistemas, a seasoned tokens expert, and Mr. Eduardo Chapeta, CEO of IW GLOBAL, RevoltTOKEN's core technology partner.

In conjunction with the upcoming July updates, Revolt Token will soon be listed on several exchanges bringing liquidity to current and future buyers.

You can follow Revolt Token social media links on Instagram (revolttoken) and on reddit (/rvlt). The Revolt Token website is www.rvlttoken.com. Management can be contacted by emailing [email protected].

Revolt Token backs Alternet System's ("ALYI") Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Plan

ALYI is building its electric vehicle ecosystem in a region with one of the lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world, Sub Saharan Africa.

To both attract industry leading talent to collaborate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem, and to provide an opportunity to prove innovations coming out of the electric vehicle ecosystem, ALYI is launching an annual electric vehicle race in partnership with a brand name racing organization. The annual race event will be hosted simultaneously with an electric mobility symposium and expo.

ALYI is setting itself apart from the rest of the electric vehicle industry not only through its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy, but also through its commitment to democratize the electric vehicle ecosystem via its Revolt Token partnership.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
[email protected]
+1-800-713-0297

favicon.png?sn=LN21758&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-announces-new-revolt-token-website-with-new-purchase-features-and-25-bonus-for-purchasing-prior-to-july-revolt-token-enhancements-301318449.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN21758&Transmission_Id=202106230933PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN21758&DateId=20210623
