Chewy Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary by Honoring Customers With the 'Ultimate Pet Portrait'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chewy Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary by Honoring Customers With the 'Ultimate Pet Portrait'

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners, today announced a customer and community-focused celebration to commemorate the company’s 10 Year Anniversary. To mark this occasion, Chewy unveiled the “Ultimate Pet Portrait,” two large-scale murals in its hometown markets of Boston and South Florida.

Depicting the pets of over 100 customers who have been with the brand since it was founded in 2011, the Ultimate Pet Portrait is a public tribute to all the loyal pet parents and the thousands of Chewy team members who are essential contributors to this 10 Year milestone. The murals feature animals of varying types and breeds – including cats, dogs, birds and even a guinea pig – and were inspired by Chewy’s well-known and beloved practice of surprising customers with hand-painted portraits of their pets.

“We are incredibly proud to place customers at the forefront of our 10 Year celebration and to pay tribute to them with the Ultimate Pet Portrait,” said Chewy Chief Executive Officer, Sumit+Singh. “At Chewy, we are guided by a shared mission to deliver an exceptional customer experience every time, and to make compelling, long-lasting connections with the people and pets who are at the center of everything we do.”

Chewy elected to install and showcase its South Florida mural in Miami’s popular Wynwood neighborhood, a destination known for its vibrant street art culture. The mural was designed and painted by South Florida-based muralist, Ernesto+Maranje. It captures the unique power and ability of pets to bring people together, and its lively, whimsical elements reflect the joyful spirit of the occasion.

In Boston, the Seaport neighborhood provided the perfect backdrop for Chewy’s second mural, located at Sea Green Park, a favorite gathering spot for local pet parents and just blocks from the company’s office. The design, which will be on view through September 2021, takes visual cues from Chewy’s popular “Pets Bring Us Together” brand campaign and features personalized pet portraits that were sent to customers as part of the initiative.

Extending gratitude to the broader pet community, Chewy will also donate $1 million worth of products through Greater Good Charities' Rescue Bank program to pet shelters, food banks, and other animal welfare organizations in need across the United States.

Supporting pets and making a positive impact in communities across the country is an integral part of the company’s DNA. Since 2012, Chewy has donated more than $76 million in products to ensure that shelter and rescue pets get the quality care they deserve. This deep-rooted commitment coupled with the company’s continued growth has firmly established Chewy as a leading innovator in pet e-commerce. Over the course of a decade, Chewy has grown to over 18,000 team members, more than 19 million active customers and $7.15 billion in annual sales coming out of 2020.

More information can be found here, and customers are invited to join the celebration by sharing their own pet photos on social media tagging @Chewy and using #PetsBringUsTogether.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005578r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005578/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment