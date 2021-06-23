AEP Foundation Awards $1 Million Grant to YWCA Columbus

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Electric Power Foundation has awarded a $1 million, multi-year grant to the YWCA in Columbus, Ohio. The gift is part of the foundation's Delivering on the Dream: Social and Racial Justice grant program, which is a five-year, $5 million commitment to fund organizations with programs dedicated to advancing social and racial justice in communities American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) serves.

Delivering on the Dream is a new initiative created by the AEP Foundation to direct funds to programs addressing systematic racism and injustice. The company also is encouraging its workforce to make personal commitments as allies and to act as catalysts for change.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be critical components of our company culture, but the past year has proven we still have work to do, both at AEP and in our communities," said Janelle Coleman, vice president, Philanthropy and Community Engagement, and president of the AEP Foundation. "The Delivering on the Dream grant program puts our words into action. AEP and its Foundation are proud to partner with these organizations dedicated to empowering equity for our customers, neighbors and employees of color."

The YWCA will use the grant to advocate for policies that promote housing justice and economic mobility for women and people of color. The YWCA's multi-pronged approach includes Diversity, Equity & Inclusion training services to increase racial literacy, increasing staff capacity for advocacy activities, developing new programming around local elections and civic engagement and other efforts to support equitable policies to improve life outcomes for communities of color and women.

"YWCA Columbus is humbled by the investment of the AEP Foundation to confront uncomfortable truths and work to dismantle systemic oppression and to empower the next generation of leaders. We are grateful for the support as we continue to approach social change through education, engagement, and empowerment to produce a larger cultural shift. This transformational investment will assist us as we continue our mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities," said Christie Angel, president and chief executive officer of YWCA Columbus.

The American Electric Power Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP's 11-state service area. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Other Foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage. The AEP Foundation is based in Columbus, Ohio.

