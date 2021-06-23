Integrated Ventures and Wattum Management Partner to Secure 12 Month Purchase Deal for 2,400 WhatsMiners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Integrated Ventures and Wattum Management Partner to Secure 12 Month Purchase Deal for 2,400 WhatsMiners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc, (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to confirm that the Company has partnered with Wattum Management to co-purchase 2,400 mining rigs for the next 12 months.

WhatsMiners are manufactured by MicroBit, agreed to manufacture and supply miners on the following terms: (1) on-demand basis, (2) on non-fixed price and (3) with inventory to be available on 10 days notice, starting in July 2021.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc., adds the following: "The Company is very pleased to collaborate with Wattum Management to secure this valuable and competitively priced 12-month equipment purchase contract. This agreement expands existing relationship with Wattum Management and represents another step in INTV's strategic growth plan, designed to gradually increase Company's revenue growth rate."

Arseniy Grusha, CEO of Wattum Management, Inc., provides the following commentary: "We are pleased to partner with INTV and to be an integral part of 12 month Purchase Agreement with MicroBit, to secure supply of 2,400 WhatsMiners. These top rated M31S/M30S models are very profitable and energy efficient miners. Both companies are committed to partnering to grow mining and distribution operations, launching mobile mining and expanding hosting capacity. We are looking forward to the next phase of a mutually beneficial and profitable cooperation, designed to establish Integrated Ventures and Wattum Management, as leaders in rapidly growing cryptocurrency market."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. For more information, please visit company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com.

About Wattum Management, Inc: NY based and privately owned, leading technology corporation, focused on (1) providing cost efficient and reliable hosting services, (2) firmware design, (3) worldwide distribution of mining equipment, (4) complete facility management and (5) mining pool operations.

About Bitmain Technologies Limited: Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide- Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact:

[email protected]
215-613-1111

favicon.png?sn=LN21715&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-and-wattum-management-partner-to-secure-12-month-purchase-deal-for-2-400-whatsminers-301318405.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN21715&Transmission_Id=202106230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN21715&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment