Community First Bank Selects Q2's Digital Banking Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Community First Bank Selects Q2's Digital Banking Platform

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Community First Bank of Kennewick, Washington chose Q2’s best-of-breed platform to deliver a unified digital banking and wealth management experience for its clients.

Community First Bank, located in Kennewick, Washington, specializes in business and consumer banking services. For more than 20 years, Community First Bank has provided financial expertise to business owners and the local community. Wealth management is a big part of Community First Bank’s organization and they have long operated on a separate banking system and separate wealth management system. A key strategic initiative that the bank is trying to accomplish is to provide its clients with a ‘single pane of glass’ to seamlessly access all of their accounts in one place.

“Traditionally, the relationship that bankers used to have with their clients was sitting across the desk or visiting them at their business. But the world is changing with the impact of digital technology. We now need to be able to provide services virtually with the same, or as close to the same, kind of relationship that we have when we’re working with our clients face to face,” said Jim Arneson, chief operating officer of Community First Bank. “So, we needed a partner that was flexible, who didn’t shy away from being able to add extra services and other functionality to the digital banking platform, to enable us to provide that personalized service. We chose Q2 not just because they are the early pioneers and frontrunners of digital banking, but they were also developing new innovative features and approaches at a rapid pace, which is very exciting to us. We look forward to a long and profitable relationship with Q2.”

“We are excited to partner with Community First Bank to deliver a seamless digital banking and wealth management experience,” said Matt Flake, Q2 CEO. “Community First Bank’s mantra is to be their clients’ financial partner for life. Since the day Community First Bank was founded in 1997, they have made a positive difference in the community and continue to build trust with local businesses and community partners. We’re committed to helping Community First Bank use technology across their business to better serve their clients in an increasingly digital world.”

About Community First Bank

Established in 1997, Community First Bank is based in Kennewick, Washington, with over $550 million in assets and operates five offices in Kennewick, Connell, Pasco, and Richland, Washington. Community First Bank provides personal and business banking, home loans, and wealth management services to customers who are predominately small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Southeastern Washington State. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.community1st.com%2F.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005092r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005092/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment