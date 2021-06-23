5 Tech Stocks Growing Book Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned tech companies have grown their book value per share over the past decade through June 23.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

MiX Telematics

The book value per share of MiX Telematics Ltd. (MIXT) has risen 11.70% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 2.79 and the price-tangible book ratio is 5.62.

The company, which provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has a market cap of $355.65 billion and an enterprise value of $316.26 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, shares are undervalued and trading with a 17.02% margin of safety at $14.77. The share price has been as high as $16.66 and as low as $7.84 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 11.34% below its 52-week high and 88.39% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 18.03.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 3.02% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Allied Motion

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.'s (AMOT) book value per share has grown 14.50% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 3.24 and the price-tangible book ratio is 17.52.

The company, which manufactures precision and specialty motion control components and systems, has a market cap of $491.99 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 9.08% margin of safety at $33.65. The share price has been as high as $38.10 and as low as $21.38 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was 11.68% below its 52-week high and 57.34% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 22.35.

With 1.62% of outstanding shares, Simons’ firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

QIWI

QIWI PLC.'s (QIWI) book value per share has grown 21.30% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.56 and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.35.

The company, which operates electronic online payment systems, has a market cap of $664.10 million and an enterprise value of $253.80 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 86.92% margin of safety at $10.61. The share price has been as high as $20.84 and as low as $9.69 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 49.09% below its 52-week high and 9.49% above its 52-week low.

Grantham is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.73% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 1.72%.

Celestica

The book value per share of Celestica Inc. (CLS) has grown 8.90% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 0.70 the price-tangible book ratio is 1.

The U.S. electronic manufacturing service (EMS) company has a market cap of $1.01 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 7.71% margin of safety at $7.90 The share price has been as high as $9.38 and as low as $5.77 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 15.78% below its 52-week high and 36.92% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 12.86.

With 7.07% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Donald Smith & Co with 2.39%.

ePlus

ePlus Inc.'s (PLUS) book value per share has grown 13% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.11 and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.99.

The holding company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and an enterprise value of $1.23 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 48.23% margin of safety at $87.80. The share price has been as high as $107.64 and as low as $64 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 18.43% below its 52-week high and 35.73% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 15.79.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.89% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.32%.