Republic Bank Announces Growth in Gloucester-Atlantic Region

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ( FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announces its continued growth in Gloucester and Atlantic counties with the grand opening of a new store in Deptford, NJ, featuring its signature all-glass cube design. This location is the bank’s fifth in the Gloucester-Atlantic region with a sixth store set to open in Ocean City later this year.

Republic Bank, which was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in 2020, welcomed customers to its new store in Deptford on Saturday, June 12 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Brian Mickle, who brings more than 15 years of bank management experience to Republic, will serve as Deptford Store Manager. Leandra Acetti, who has played an important role in commercial loan and deposit growth for Republic throughout New Jersey since 2017, will now spearhead local growth as the Regional Vice President for the Gloucester-Atlantic market.

“We are excited to welcome FANS to our new Deptford store,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO and Chairman of Republic Bank. “As America’s #1 Bank for Service, we believe the in-store experience still matters. We are continuing to strategically build new bank locations in highly trafficked areas to best serve our customers across the region.”

In honor of its new store in Deptford, Republic Bank partnered with the Deptford Fire Department and Deptford Township Police Department to show its support to the local community and the organizations that keep it safe. The bank presented the Deptford Fire Department and the Deptford Township Police Department with a donation at the grand opening.

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 32 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 32 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

SOURCE: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

CONTACT
Kelli Sheatsley
610-349-6910

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2c18608-8be2-42bd-afe2-130c7ff27986

