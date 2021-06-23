SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Invites Fintech, Startups, ISVs & Investors to the First Edition Fintech Summit - SMKG Fintech Summit on June 30th 2021 at 11 AM EDT

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Invites Fintech, Startups, ISVs & Investors to the First Edition Fintech Summit - SMKG Fintech Summit on June 30th 2021 at 11 AM EDT

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

An Opportunity to Join SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.: CEO Massimo Barone Presents SMKG Portfolio and Strategic Partners From Around the World

New York, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (

SMKG, Financial):

Noteworthy:

Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing & Patent Tokenization and Xpay Payment minority ownership.

SMKG Fintech Summit - An exciting invite awaits you this June 30th, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT to the First Edition Fintech Summit of the year, organized by SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. and its team. The Summit focuses on showcasing the best in tech suite offerings for digital transformation and growth offerings to companies across the globe.

It is a unique opportunity to get a quick overview of the company, its 16+ Proprietary E-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility platforms, and an opportunity to collaborate on various aspects.

Speaker Introduction:

Massimo Barone, Founder and CEO of SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc., is a Montreal Born Entrepreneur with over 20+ Years of Experience in the Payment Industry.

Who should join?

  • If you are an Enterprise and looking at Seamless Digital Transformation journey.
  • If you are an investor and looking at expanding your portfolio backed by payment rails in more than 42+ countries.
  • If you are a startup and looking at collaborating to expand your global footprint.

At SMKG Fintech Summit, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • Hear from SMKG’s executives and partner business leaders on the current market opportunities in Fintech.
  • Learn insights to some of the most critical aspects and innovations in the Payment Industry.
  • Participate with SMKG as Collaborator, Partner, Investor and community connection with other partners.
  • Get a deeper look into product and business strategies with interactive breakout sessions, table topics, and opportunities to ask the experts.

SMKG Fintech Summit is a digital event and whether a company is big or small, there is always something important that can be gained from this summit for companies around the world.

Registration is now open!!!

https://forms.gle/dxeVp6rUuuFkVQ438

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (

SMKG, Financial):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (

SMKG, Financial) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

For more info on the event please contact Mr. Vora

Contact [email protected]

Dharmesh Vora VP of Enterprise Sales

We seek a safe harbor.

Contact: CEO, Massimo Barone
[email protected]

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1OTM1OSM0MjU2MzcxIzUwMDA1MDA1Mw==
31dfc9cb-f303-452c-a5d4-4c7d0b2ed5ec
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment