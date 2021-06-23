Emera Partners with Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation to Support African Nova Scotian Leadership Programming & COVID-19 Research

The Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce that Emera has donated $65,000 to support the PLANS (Promoting Leadership in Health for African Nova Scotians) Youth Employment Strategy and African Nova Scotian COVID-19 health research projects. This gift is funded through the Emera Inclusion and Diversity Fund, announced earlier this year.

“Emera’s support will allow a second cohort of students to take part in Dalhousie University’s PLANS program. We remain in close contact with the first cohort of students, so we can see the incredible impact this program is having on their lives and their studies,” says Stephen Harding, President & CEO of the Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation. “Emera’s contribution is also funding important research that will inform best medical practices and improve culturally appropriate public health responses to COVID-19 care for African Nova Scotian communities.”

PLANS is focused on increasing the representation of African Nova Scotians in the health professions through programming, including mentorships and camp programs, and resources, such as health program and career information. As part of the program, PLANS representatives attend community and school events to provide health career preparation and support to youth, community members, current post-secondary students, teachers/student support workers, guidance counsellors, and post-secondary staff and faculty. The program is delivered in collaboration with Dalhousie University’s Faculties of Health, Dentistry, and Medicine. Emera’s donation will also support three African Nova Scotian COVID-19-focused health research projects, that will provide additional knowledge, skills and resources to prepare for future outbreaks.

“Our Emera Inclusion & Diversity Fund is one way we help build stronger, more diverse and inclusive communities,” says Mike Roberts, Emera’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “We’re proud to support organizations like Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation that are creating positive change through their programs and research.”

Through the Emera Inclusion and Diversity Fund, Emera and its operating companies are investing a minimum of $5 million over the next five years in programs and initiatives that advance and promote diversity, help to remove barriers and support education and awareness. The fund is part of Emera’s Community Investment Program, which is focused on helping build safer, stronger and more innovative communities. The fund is also reflective of Emera’s journey towards an inclusive and diverse culture, supported by active inclusion and diversity employee networks across the organization.

About Emera:

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $31 billion in assets and 2020 revenues of more than $5.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H and EMA.PR.J. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

About Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation:

Today and since its inception in 1975, the Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation (DGHF) has been a driving force in connecting community and hospital. Through the tremendous generosity of community, friends and partners, the DGHF has positively impacted and supported the delivery of exceptional patient care at the Dartmouth General Hospital through more than $42 million dollars invested in equipment, facilities and programs. Learn more about the DGHF: www.dghfoundation.ca

