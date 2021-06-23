Cybersecurity, Smart Environments and Cloud Strategies Sessions Added to ISG Digital Business Summit Agenda

Digital transformation experts with Shell, Enel, Microsoft, London South Bank University and the Global Policy House have been added to the roster of speakers who will appear at the 2021 ISG+Digital+Business+Summit hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The immersive, two-day event, to be held virtually June 29–30, now includes new sessions on cybersecurity, smart environments and cloud strategies.

“We are delighted to welcome our newest speakers, prominent leaders in digital security and technology, to the ISG Digital Business Summit,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA, and host of the event. “As the pandemic continues to challenge enterprise agility and resiliency, companies face a pressing need to evolve legacy technology, increase cloud adoption and equip IT and security organizations with vulnerability management practices. Our agenda is filled with recognized experts in each of these areas who will share their experiences and lessons learned.”

Carlo Bozzoli, CIO of multinational utilities company Enel, will deliver a featured presentation with Nemo Verbist, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services, on how Enel plans to leverage technology to support its vision for increased business flexibility and improved collaboration. Vishaal Gupta, Europe tech sales and solutioning lead for Accenture, will present strategies for achieving business value through technology innovation.

Joyce Rodriguez, head of cyber threat prevention for Shell, will join Alain De Pauw, managing director of Axians, for a panel discussion on the types of cyberattacks occurring now, strategies for enterprise security investment, and employee training that aligns security, risk and productivity. Steven Furnell, professor of cybersecurity at the University of Nottingham, will discuss the tendency for people to be readily blamed for cybersecurity lapses but rarely supported with cybersecurity training and awareness.

Tasos Dagiuklas, professor and leader of the Smart Internet Technologies (SuITE) research group at London South Bank University, will present on the power of data and analytics and the 5G ecosystem, while a featured presentation by Derrick McCourt, general manager of Microsoft UK's customer success unit, and Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer and head of ecosystems for HCL Technologies, will cover the impact of the pandemic on accelerating cloud adoption and how IT organizations are leveraging cloud to easily scale and deliver services.

A panel of smart technology experts including Michelle Chivunga, CEO of Global Policy House; Peter Lee, business development and consulting manager for Smart Cities, Communities & IoT at BSI (the British Standards Institution), and Lisa Perkins, director of the Adastral Park science center and research realization at BT, will discuss why cities and businesses must prioritize becoming smarter, more efficient and sustainable.

In addition, digital transformation experts from Siemens Healthineers, Digital Health & Care Alliance, Digital FinTech and IWFM join a full agenda that includes speakers from Lloyds, Amadeus, Unisys, Royal Bank of Canada and more.

ISG Digital Business Summit attendees will have access to livestream content as well as on-demand content, post-event. ISG events include keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside chats, along with opportunities to network and explore emerging products and technologies in the ISG Innovation Lab.

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Accenture, HCL Technologies, HARMAN, Infosys, Orange Business Services, Sitel Group, Tech Mahindra, WNS, Axians, BT and Unisys. Media partners are FITT-France and Intelligent CIO. More information and registration are available on the event+website.

