VegasWINNERS executes Affiliate Agreements with Licensed Sports Wagering Operators; Rush Street Interactive, BetMGM and Unibet

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced today that it can legally refer clients to licensed sports books for commissions in three more states.

Due to the affiliate agreements in hand with licensed sports books, VegasWINNERS can now refer clients in the state of Nevada, Illinois and Iowa for commission. Along with Colorado, Indiana and New Jersey, this brings the total to six states that VegasWINNERS has deals in place and can legally refer clients to sports books for commissions.

VegasWINNERS has sports book affiliate agreements in hand with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) which runs both physical and online casinos and sports books through its licenses in many states such as BetRivers Colorado, BetRivers Illinois, and BetRivers Iowa, as well as the SugarHouse New Jersey brand; BetMGM, the exclusive sports betting partner to MGM Resorts nationwide, both online and in MGM's physical casinos; and Unibet Indiana, one of the most secure and safe online gaming operators for players due to its secure selection of payment methods and gambling licenses.

"We continue to get registered in multiple states and our affiliate programs are growing," said VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root. "Our six regions are known for a huge sports fan audience."

VegasWINNERS and its new collaboration with sports books is beneficial to both parties. In exchange for sending sport betters to Unibet, BetMGM and RSI, VegasWINNERS shall receive a commission.

VegasWINNERS is a licensed sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to licensed gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is registered in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWINNERS to receive sports wagering registrations in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

The United States online gambling market was valued at USD 1,978.57 million in 2020, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period, 2021-2026 as reported by Research and Markets, the world's largest market research store. For further information, please view https://in.news.yahoo.com/united-states-online-gambling-market-122000539.html. The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the gambling industry migrating from offline to online. As more states legalize online gambling, more revenue streams in the overall online gambling market are anticipated.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey, able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com/ and https://krushhouse.com/; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc;

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush/; and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

