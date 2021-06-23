Ziosk® Extends Partnership with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziosk , the industry leading on-premise technology platform for restaurants, today announced the signing of a new multi-year contract with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( RRGB). The agreement provides for an upgrade of all the tablets in the field to the most current hardware featuring EMV and NFC contactless payment on demand by the beginning of Q3 2021 and will integrate to the upgraded Red Robin Royalty loyalty platform scheduled to launch later this year.



Ziosk, long known as the leader in tableside tablets, completed the initial rollout of tablets with Red Robin in the summer of 2015 and successfully supported initiatives core to the brand, such as pay on demand and integration with the Red Robin Royalty loyalty program. Since the deployment, over 112 million credit card transactions have run on Ziosk. Throughout the life of the relationship, millions of guests have enrolled in Red Robin Royalty through a Ziosk tablet and signed in to accrue and redeem rewards.

“We are excited to continue our partnership journey with Red Robin. While the last year has been an extremely challenging environment for restaurants in general; we believe that Red Robin’s commitment to invest in technology as part of their transformation strategy will set them up for growth and success in the months and years to come,” stated Jack Baum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ziosk. “The Ziosk tablet is one tool in the Red Robin toolbox to help facilitate operational efficiency, guest frequency through their loyalty program and secure contactless payment on demand.”

“As our dining room capacities continue to increase, we believe that Ziosk’s role in supporting contactless pay at the table through Apple Pay and Google Pay, increased ordering capabilities, enhanced entertainment for families, and a new Red Robin Royalty program to launch later this year is an important part of a superior guest experience," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. “We appreciate the long-standing relationship between our two companies and look forward to continuing our partnership to enhance the service experience at Red Robin.”

About Ziosk

Based in Dallas, Ziosk is the leading technology platform for the restaurant industry that drives guest engagement for restaurants. The cloud-based Ziosk Platform is an omnichannel suite of products that provide safe, secure, contactless dining experiences, operational efficiency and data insights to grow a restaurant’s top and bottom line. Initially known for the Ziosk Original tableside tablet, the Ziosk Platform now includes Ziosk Virtual, Ziosk Pro Server Tablet, Ziosk Mini and Ziosk Tether, all designed to bring convenience, safety and operational efficiency to the restaurant. Ziosk is strengthening guest engagement and operational efficiencies across all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com .

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

