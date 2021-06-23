Sunworks to Provide 555 kWdc Solar System for Colusa Unified School District

System to Reduce Energy Costs and Provide Renewable Power to Three Schools

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it has signed an agreement with the Colusa Unified School District near Sacramento, California to provide a solar system at three schools in the district. The three systems, providing approximately 555 kWdc of electricity in the aggregate via elevated canopy structures, is valued at approximately $2 million.

The three schools are Burchfield Primary, Egling Middle School and Colusa High School. Design and engineering efforts are already underway, with construction scheduled to begin in November of 2021.

"Municipal buildings and complexes, including schools, represent an ideal environment for solar energy, utilizing the covered parking structures and other fixtures to support robust solar systems, reducing ongoing electricity costs and providing clean, renewable solar energy," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "Our expertise in designing, deploying, and integrating these systems helped us win this business, and we look forward to serving the students, faculty, and families in the Colusa Unified School District."

"Colusa Unified School District is excited to partner with Sunworks Solar Power as it adds solar elements to its Burchfield Primary, Egling Middle and Colusa High School campuses," commented Jeff Turner, Superintendent of the Colusa Unified School District. "The project will not only yield sustainable cost savings to the District; but also advance STEAM education in the classroom. Jonathan Harvey and his team have been wonderful to work with."

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the value of the solar project with the Colusa Unified School District and other statements identified by words such as "expects" "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "targets," "projects," or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Sunworks. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Sunworks' reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

