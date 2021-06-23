PPG Completes Production Trials of PPG Desothane HD CA9007 Basecoat-Clearcoat System on Boeing 767 Freighter Aircraft for FedEx

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PPG Completes Production Trials of PPG Desothane HD CA9007 Basecoat-Clearcoat System on Boeing 767 Freighter Aircraft for FedEx

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it has completed two production trials of PPG DESOTHANE™ HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system on Boeing 767 freighter aircraft for FedEx at the Boeing paint facility in Everett, Washington.

PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat applies easily in one box-coat application, providing fast drying, improved hide, color and aesthetic appearance. The combination of PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat and clearcoat provides superior weathering, chemical and stain resistance, and buffability while achieving a high-gloss final surface finish.

“Boeing painters and PPG technical service personnel collaborated throughout the entire application process,” said Sam Millikin, PPG global director, coatings and sealants, aerospace. “We received positive feedback from many customers, especially in regard to the ease of application, product layout and final appearance of the completed aircraft.”

PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system meets the performance requirements of the BMS 10-72 specification for Exterior Decorative Paint System, which was required prior to starting production trials at Boeing. It is also approved to the AMS3095 aftermarket specification.

For original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and airline customers, PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system reduces aircraft paint cycle times and features fast cure times, which improve productivity in customer operations. The system also provides increased durability and performance, leading to fewer repaint cycles and extending the life of customer assets.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Desothane is a trademark of PRC-DeSoto International, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005106r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005106/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment