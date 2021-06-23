Logo
WISeKey Launches WISe.ART NFT Platform - an Ecosystem for Trading Luxury Goods, Artwork and Other High-Value Collectibles

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

WISeKey Launches WISe.ART NFT Platform - an Ecosystem for Trading Luxury Goods, Artwork and Other High-Value Collectibles

After successfully testing market viability with several successful NFT auctions, WISeKey today launched its own platform for trading high-value NFTs from the collectible and luxury space incorporating provenance, proof of ownership, and follow-on monetization control into the NFTs

Geneva – June 23, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today launched its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art (www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
[email protected]

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
[email protected]

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

