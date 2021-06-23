S&P Global Platts Further Expands its Recycled Plastics Assessments Beyond R-PET

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

S&P Global Platts Further Expands its Recycled Plastics Assessments Beyond R-PET

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

New R-HDPE, R-PP and R-LDPE assessments add transparency across recycled plastics value chain

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today launched six new daily price assessments for recycled plastics in the US, Europe and Southeast Asia spot physical markets.

S_and_P_Global_Platts.jpg

Underpinned by a robust price assessment methodology, the new assessments of three recycled polymer types (R-HDPE, R-PP and R-LDPE) are the first-of-kind in their respective regions and will help market participants understand how recycled plastics are evolving into tradable commodities.

Ben Brooks, Head of Plastics Recycling Price Reporting, S&P Global Platts, said: "We are pleased to broaden our coverage of recycled plastics prices, offering market participants crucial new insight into spot market values across additional types of recycled polymers. Providing transparency to the key trading regions of these still-evolving markets is particularly important at a time when the supply of quality recycled plastics raw materials is presenting a key challenge and the nascent markets are increasingly in the consumer and legislative spotlights."

"Historically, the recycled polyethylene terephthalate (R-PET) market is the most advanced of the recycled markets and one which has been heavily targeted by legislation. But as the broader marketplace recognizes the ever-increasing need to incorporate more recycled content into everything from consumer packaging, to consumer durables and automotive parts, the need for transparent, robust data and insights will only grow," added Brooks.

United States
Platts has launched three new daily assessments in bales and pellets for recycled high-density polyethylene (R-HDPE), typically used in the manufacturing of shampoo and detergent bottles. These complement Platts' existing recycled HDPE assessments in Europe and Asia and present a truly global view of these markets for the first time. Furthermore, in combination with Platts' existing Virgin plastic assessments, the new assessments extend transparency across the R-HDPE value chain -- from Virgin polymer feedstocks through post-consumer HDPE waste and recycled HDPE pellets.

Europe
Platts has launched two daily spot assessments in Northwest Europe of recycled polypropylene (R-PP) pellets, used in the manufacturing of rigid consumer packaging such as flowerpots and car bumpers. These are Platts' first recycled PP assessments globally, and with this offering, Platts now offers insight across the three main recycled polymer types (R-PET, R-PP and recycled polyethylene R-PE).

Asia
Platts has introduced its first daily Asia assessment for recycled low-density polyethylene (R-LDPE), used in consumer packing such as grocery bags and bin liners. The new assessment reflects recycled LDPE film pellet free on board (FOB) Southeast Asia and comes at a time of increasing demand.

According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, newly announced capacity build of recycled PE in Southeast Asia totaling up to 50,000 metric tons per year is due by the end of 2021, and will likely moderate Virgin PE demand growth moving forward.

Additional details of the assessments may be found in the methodology and specifications guidelines. For more on petrochemicals, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/commodities/petrochemicals

S&P Global Platts has been covering petrochemicals markets for nearly 40 years and has an extended suite of aromatics and olefins and price assessments regionally and globally.

Media Contacts:
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

favicon.png?sn=NY21752&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-further-expands-its-recycled-plastics-assessments-beyond-r-pet-301318564.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY21752&Transmission_Id=202106231121PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY21752&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment