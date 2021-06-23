Logo
Intelligent Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Software Company Alfi Bolsters National Sales Team with Addition of Christopher Whalen as Vice President

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital Advertising Veteran to Support and Expand National Sales as Company Grows Rapidly

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, announced today the appointment of Christopher Whalen as Vice President of National Sales.

ALFI-PHOTO-062321.jpg

In his new role, Whalen will be responsible for executing the company's advertising sales growth strategies, as well as driving and expanding Alfi's sales operations nationally. He will report directly to Ron Spears, Alfi Chief Revenue Officer, who joined the Company in March and comes from Google Ventures-backed Firefly, which provides street-level digital media on taxis and rideshare vehicles.

"Chris brings with him a wealth of DOOH industry knowledge and highly-regarded agency and client contacts," said Ron Spears, CRO, Alfi. "Having helped grow local and national networks across airport, transit, and mall media networks, his diverse skills and valuable experience are exactly what we need to lead our fast-growing sales team."

Alfi is changing the way consumers interact with DOOH displays. The Company's software makes digital screens instantly intelligent by using computer vision and AI to understand the demographics of who is in front of the screen, and then serves targeted advertisements based on real-time emotion, gender, age, and geo-location via dynamic creative video. Alfi's technology also offers immediate audience metrics and precise post-campaign attribution reporting in a privacy compliant manner, without the use of cookies.

Today, Alfi's technology is integrated into major retail and rideshare experiences around the world including AI-enabled digital advertising screen pilot programs with NEOOH of Brazil and American Eagle, as well as AI-enabled tablets in value cabs in Belfast and rideshares in Miami.

Prior to joining Alfi, Whalen served as the Vice President of National Sales for Starlite Media, a leading shopper marketing and out of home advertising company. Before that, he developed and executed revenue-generating growth strategies at leading DOOH companies such as JCDecaux, Vector Media, and Westfield Media Group.

"Alfi is building an ‘intelligent network' that will change how brands connect with consumers in real-life, OOH environments," said Christopher Whalen, VP of National Sales, Alfi. "Having spent 15 years serving this market, I look forward to bringing this groundbreaking technology and media to advertisers, and working with my new team to reach impactful milestones.''

"Christopher's outstanding track-record, paired with the tremendous demand for Alfi among advertisers, sets us up for exponential growth this year alone," said Paul Pereira, CEO, Alfi. "We are certain Christopher will be instrumental in helping Alfi achieve our goals."

Christopher is an active member of multiple professional LinkedIn groups in the OOH industry, including: Out-of-Home Advertising Professionals, Out of Home Specialist Association, OOH Media Professionals Collaboration, and Mall Advertising.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

Alfi Inc. Media Contact
Danielle DeVoren / Laura Schooler
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]

Alfi Inc. Company Contact
Dennis McIntosh
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
[email protected]

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652682/Intelligent-Digital-Out-Of-Home-DOOH-Software-Company-Alfi-Bolsters-National-Sales-Team-with-Addition-of-Christopher-Whalen-as-Vice-President

img.ashx?id=652682

