Healthcare Solutions Holdings Announces Recruitment Effort and Mission to Build National Healthcare System

ACCESSWIRE
Jun 23, 2021
GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:VRTY) is pleased to announce its focused recruitment effort of physicians; additionally, it will launch a new resource specifically for HSH physician offices and partners. HSH is a medical service company and healthcare provider with headquarters based in New York working with physicians and physician groups in more than 20 states.

Advance Care Medical Solutions, Inc. (ACM), a division of Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc., in its effort to grow, has appointed Joseph Asunción, MD, as president of ACM. Dr. Asunción brings over 30 years of medical experience in Primary Care and was instrumental in building out quality care programs, including one of the newest Family Practice Residency training facilities in Maryland. Dr. Asunción served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently focused on giving practitioners more control over the practice of medicine. "The importance of patient care is directly correlated to how ACM treats their providers. I have joined HSH with the focus to be on the quality of patient care. With our team's experience, we can truly impact effective patient outcomes," Dr. Asunción said. In response, HSH Medical Executive Director Jonathan Loutzenhiser stated, "The feedback we received from our practitioners supports our decision to launch this effort, allowing providers access to our resources from top-tier public relations, marketing, human resources, billing, legal, regulatory compliance and state-of-the-art facilities."

About HSH Medical

The vision of HSH is to build a vertically integrated healthcare system that will provide services for a patient's entire family over their lifetime. Our goal is to offer the convenience of walk-in, follow-up, and scheduled visits seven days a week. Each facility will include diagnostic modalities such as COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, X-ray imaging, Electrocardiograms and complete laboratory profiles. Our locations will be staffed with a variety of specialties to create a fully comprehensive experience. These range and are not limited to Urgent Care, OBGYN, Internal Medicine, Family Practitioners, Podiatrists, Nurse Practitioners, Chiropractors, Physician Assistants, Medical Assistants and Radiology. Our goal is to bring comprehensive care and improved access for all people in the communities that we serve.

Investor Relations:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 866-668-2188
Web: www.HSHmedical.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652806/Healthcare-Solutions-Holdings-Announces-Recruitment-Effort-and-Mission-to-Build-National-Healthcare-System

