50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th - 15th, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th - 15th, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy is set for July 13-15, 2021. There will be 50+ companies conducting virtual presentations as well as private meetings with qualified investors throughout the three-day event.

Company Presentations will begin July 13 at 10 am eastern time and go through July 15th. The event will also include a keynote speaker (to be announced) and three distinctive panels on:

  • Investor Education, Advocacy and ESG
  • Follow the Money - Investing 101
  • Human Capital

Join us and gain an understanding and potential trends and key value drivers across a wide array of industries. If you are a qualified investor, register here and pledge to take meetings. If you're new to the investment world, come listen to some presentations, panels, and learn more.

The full agenda can be found here, and the full event website can be found here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz or call 919-228-6240.

Companies registered to date are below, and we are adding more every day.

OrganizationTickerCompany Website
Acer TherapeuticsACERhttp://www.acertx.com
Addex Therapeutics Ltd.ADXNhttps://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/
Agile Therapeutics, Inc.AGRXhttps://agiletherapeutics.com/
Alpha CognitionACOGhttps://www.alphacognition.com/
Altigen CommunicationsATGNhttps://www.altigen.com/
ARCA biopharma, Inc.ABIOhttps://arcabio.com/
Auddia Inc.AUUDhttps://auddia.com/
Basanite IndustriesBASAhttps://www.basaniteindustries.com/
BiomericaBMRAhttps://www.biomerica.com/
BK TechnologiesBKTIhttp://www.bktechnologies.com
Blessed BitesPRVThttps://www.theblessedbites.com/
Blue Star FoodsBSFChttps://www.bluestarfoods.com/
Data Storage CorporationDTSThttps://www.datastoragecorp.com/
Delcath Systems Inc.DCTHhttp://delcath.com
Diamcor Mining Inc.DMIFFhttp://www.diamcormining.com/
Dolphin EntertainmentDLPNhttps://www.dolphinentertainment.com
Emulate TherapeuticsPRVThttps://emulatetx.com/
Flux Power, Inc.FLUXhttp://www.fluxpower.com
Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth CentersGBNHhttps://www.greenbrooktms.com/
HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF)HAVLFhttps://havnlife.com/
Issuer Direct CorporationISDRhttps://www.issuerdirect.com
Item 9 Labs Corp. (INLB)INLBhttps://www.item9labscorp.com/
Know Labs, Inc. (KNWN)KNWNhttps://www.knowlabs.co/
LexaGeneLXXGFhttps://lexagene.com/
MagicMed Industries Inc.PRVThttps://magicmedindustries.com/
Mechanical Technology, IncorporatedMKTYhttps://www.mechtech.com/
Metamaterial, Inc.MMATFhttps://metamaterial.com/
Miravo HealthcareMRVFFhttps://www.miravohealthcare.com/
Nephros, Inc.NEPHhttps://www.nephros.com/
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp.NMTChttps://n1mtc.com/
NLS PharmaceuticalsNLSPhttps://nlspharma.com/
Oblong Inc.OBLGhttps://www.oblong.com/
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.PBLAhttps://panbela.com/
POSaBIT Systems CorporationPOSAFhttps://www.posabit.com/
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.PCSAhttps://processapharmaceuticals.com/
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.PTIXhttps://protagenic.com/
Quality Online Education Group Inc.QOEGhttp://qualityonline.education
Quipt Home MedicalQIPThttps://www.protechhomemedical.com/
Soligenix, Inc.SNGXhttp://www.soligenix.com
Star Equity HoldingsSTRRhttps://www.starequity.com/home
Tego Cyber Inc.TGCBhttps://tegocyber.com
Verb Technology CompanyVERBhttp://www.verb.tech
WellteqWTEQhttps://wellteq.co/
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.WINThttp://www.windtreetx.com

"This conference, for us, is different than your typical investor conference," said Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct. "As a brand, it's important to find ways to educate and advocate and be a part of something that is bigger than all of us."

"Our technology has been behind a number of microcap and investment banking conferences and allows them to host in-person and virtual investor conferences," said Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events at Issuer Direct. "We believe this is a great opportunity to give back to our industry while helping fund investor education and financial literacy programs."

About Access to Giving
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information:
Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events
Issuer Direct Corporation
Office: (919) 228-6240
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Access to Giving - Issuer Direct



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652814/50-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Access-to-Giving-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-July-13th--15th-2021

img.ashx?id=652814

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment