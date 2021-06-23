Alpha Esports Tech Applauds Senate Approval of Bill C-218, Legalizing Single-Event Sports Betting in Canada

Alpha will leverage the legalization of single event sports gambling in Canada into additional revenue streams.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities applauds the decision by the Canadian senate to approve Bill C-218, an act which will legalize single event sports betting in Canada. The bill will now proceed for Royal Assent to become law in Canada.

Current legislation has wagering on a single sporting event banned, but that has not stopped offshore and black market operators from opening their books to approximately $14 billion in bets from Canadians annually, according to the Canadian Gaming Association. The passing of this bill will significantly help companies across Canada win back customers from these offshore and black market operators.

"We have been preparing and expecting the passing of Bill C-218 and will look to leverage what we believe to be a significant catalyst for many different companies in Canada," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "Some reports are suggesting that Canadian sports betting could grow from $500 million to nearly $28 billion in legal market wagering and we look forward to capitalizing on the new revenue verticals this presents to our Company. We will be providing further updates on our strategy to enter into this market in the coming weeks."

