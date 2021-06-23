Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, Releases First Shareholder Update

WeShield will be communicating company highlights frequently in the form of press releases. WeShield highlights for June 2021 include but are not limited to:

OPTEC International, Inc. completed the acquisition of WeShield for $70 million ($30 million cash over 9 months and $40 million in preferred restricted stock)

WeShield executives CEO Michael Sinensky, President Erika London, COO Amy Bove signed 3 year employment agreements with Optec

OPTEC saw immediate synergies between WeShield's sales and marketing teams when receiving orders for 10,000 BioMasks and 2,000 Rapid COVID-19 test kits

WeShield contracted and delivered several containers of nitrile examination gloves to numerous offices in multiple states to Quest Diagnostics

WeShield contracted and delivered several containers of nitrile examination gloves to Concordance Healthcare Solutions

WeShield contracted and delivered several containers of chemotherapy nitrile examination gloves to Atlantic Health

Expected corporate savings derived from merging operations between WeShield & Optec by the end of Q3 in the following departments: Warehousing and logistics, accounting, social media marketing, public and investor relations.

WeShield, who recently received the following award, ( https://www.analyticsinsight.net/company-of-the-month-weshield-embracing-ai-to-streamline-high-quality-ppe-and-safety-supplies/ ), is an established New York based AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven MedTech company in the PPE space with 2020 audited revenues in excess of $55M. WeShield was recently fully acquired by Optec international, Inc. WeShield released the following corporate update today:

WeShield is deeply ingrained in the Wholesale Medical sector supplying PPE safety products to customers including GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, and more. This AI driven MedTech company is on track for substantial growth and projecting revenues of over $100M for 2021.

WeShield President Michael Sinensky commented, "Communication with OPTEC shareholders is essential for all of us and these updates will be a way for investors to track progress and results.

