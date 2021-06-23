Css Llc Buys Colfax Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: HMSY, IWD, CHK, VLUE, TBCPU, CCL, FCAX, PRPC.U, MIE, PMGMU, KVSC, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SCLEU, DKNG, JWSM.U, LGACU, APGB.U, KVSA, CMD, AAC.U, VBR, RMGCU, PICC.U, CVII.U, ANAC.U, GSEVU, MIT.U, COLIU, HIIIU, TSIBU, SLAC.U, DMYQ.U, BL, OEPWU, SNRH, FSRXU, NSTC.U, PFDRU, SNII.U, KVSB, NSTD.U, MAAC, HLAHU, CENHU, GIGGU, TWNI.U, SVFC, FPAC, FPAC, THMAU, HCIC, RTPYU, NVSAU, SPGS.U, SRNGU, GGPIU, GWPH, CHNGU, PNTM.U, GMIIU, ATMR.U, KURIU, SVOK, ACQRU, VAQC, ENPC, LHC.U, LHC.U, AUS.U, PACX, DGNU, FLIR, PRAH, HIGA, FINMU, GNACU, HTPA, GIIXU, JCICU, PHIC, OCA, SHACU, HCIIU, FVT, ATAQU, LFTR, NXU.U, LIII.U, VTIQ, VTIQ, GTPBU, CBPO, FPRX, FSSIU, DCRNU, CPUH.U, MIK, BAND, ACII.U, SCOBU, CHAA.U, ASZ.U, PRSR, HERAU, NGAB, GTPAU, KAHC.U, SPNT, RPD, CSTA.U, CCVI.U, FACA.U, SWBK, SVFB, REVHU, EFV, CLGX, PNM, CKH, RXN, OSH, CONX, MACQU, FTAAU, DTOCU, AMGN, PHM, STND, TLND, CHNG, XPOA, ENFAU, IIAC, GHACU, SDACU, PDOT.U, FRXB.U, ALL, BPYU, LNC, PGR, VRNT, EBAY, FMAC, GPACU, GPACU, CGNT, CGNT, ENNVU, CFVIU, STPC, LOKM.U, PNTM, CLAA.U, FVIV.U, GSG, ITRI, SNX, WDR, IID, ZGNX, NBLX, EVBG, DEH, SUMO, DGNS, GSAQU, MONCU, DNZ.U, SVFA, MOTV, ABGI, ACTDU, SJIV, MSDAU, CPUH, HRTX, ATVI, ARW, BK, BBY, LUMN, LNG, CVX, ED, CUB, DUK, EA, TGNA, GD, GPI, HPQ, IBM, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MTG, MCK, NXST, NOC, PRU, PEG, SMTX, NLOK, TGT, TKR, TSN, PAG, UHS, VZ, GRA, ANTM, INT, WU, LYB, HCA, AMCX, ALSN, BERY, ABBV, NAVI, VRTV, TPCO, CC, MRAC, IVAN, ENFA, NGC.U, XBI, ACAD, IONS, LEN, NEM, SVBI, GIM, MRTX, IQ, CCAC, CPSR, HZON, DM, BOAC, FCAX.U, TINV, CFFVU, KRNLU, NDACU, IPVF.U, IPVIU, TWOA, EFA, MTOR, CRAI, XEC, CS, ORCL, PDCE, RS, SHEN, EVG, IGD, CIT, TVTX, QURE, ALDX, QRVO, TDOC, HPK, BSN, VYGG, RICE, RICE, RSI, HAAC, AKICU, PRSRU, HIMS, CLIM.U, ARYD, GMBT, LMACA, DISCA, F, RUSHB, LBTYB, IGA, FTI, OPI, SSNC, RNET, PARR, GLOG, YY, KPTI, AMC, PVAC, HGV, HCC, AM, ASLN, RUBY, NMCI, FOX, BNTX, MSGE, BEKE, FGNA, CLOV, HCICU, GMBTU, BTNB, BL1A, GPAC, CLIM, INO, APTO, NVDA, SIRI, UAL, MTN, EQS, ANGI, SYNC, OCGN, ARPO, VIR,
- Added Positions: CFXA, NEEPO, GFLU, PCGU, LSXMK, DFPH, ETAC, TWCT, AG, YAC, AAPL, CRHC, STWO, HZAC, KALV, BTAI, DKS, SCVX, IFF, PSTH, MP, FWONA, IRR, RCL, RBAC, AVAN, XL, PRPB, AXSM, VIAC, ALT, LBRDA, ARCT, SPE, TCON, XLF, SEAH, QELL, INTC, LBTYA, CEF, SRPT, SOGO, PRSP, CUBA, CVNA, SOLO, GER, VKTX, SCKT, SMM, UWMC, UWMC, GCV, MXE, ENPH, MGU, ALBO, GECC, NKLA,
- Reduced Positions: DD, PCG, LSXMA, TWLO, IFFT, APSG, CZR, AMD, ENPC.U, ETSY, EXAS, CHN, CHPM, PHICU, NVAX, TSLA, BIIB, IMPX, VGAC, TREB, NHF, NEBCU, HZAC.U, TWN, ITCI, ZG, GOAC, SBSW, TRIL, MAXN, BMY, CBAH.U, IPOF, OCUL, JGH, OXY, D, CRNC, AEF, SWZ, IFN, OACB, RYAAY, MHK, BDJ, CRIS, ARKG, USO, RUN, MPC, CLVS, JRI, AUPH, CLR, LBTYK, CATB, KHC, RIV, GLO, BBL, MITT, ACND, HFRO, VYNE, DISCK, CEE, EMD, MREO,
- Sold Out: NEEPP, NEEPP, NGHC, CCIV, SNRHU, BA, TIF, AACQ, GHVIU, RH, HOLUU, FTOC, CAP.U, CCV.U, GRSV, HZON.U, TWCTU, RMGBU, SCOAU, EV, SPRQ.U, CTAQU, ON, TSM, MRNA, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, MTCH, GSAH.U, CONXU, CFIVU, TEAM, BILI, EIDX, BYND, SOAC, CRHC.U, FAII, SINA, SYNA, FSLR, IPHI, RESI, PRPB.U, SVACU, MAACU, CND.U, FTOCU, IPOF.U, FCACU, HOL, CTAC.U, SVSVU, LCY, ZION, TAK, GOAC.U, OACB.U, QELLU, LFTRU, SPNV.U, DMYI.U, OCA.U, SPFR.U, VIIAU, BKNG, WORK, PRVL, IPOC, YAC.U, PDAC, SVOKU, XOM, BLUE, ACEV, FMAC.U, HIGA.U, ACACU, HAACU, OAS, RAACU, EDTXU, EDTXU, DCRB, BLDR, FOLD, BPY, BMCH, FTV, COUP, ATUS, SG, FOXA, HECCU, GRSVU, NSH.U, STWOU, SEAH.U, LCYAU, IPOE.U, DCRBU, NSH, NSH, TSIAU, TINV.U, ALTUU, ILMN, TGTX, NKE, HZNP, SPLK, NOW, CWEN.A, MGNX, FIT, AA, SCPE, TREB.U, CCIV.U, HEC, AHACU, ASPL.U, HYLN, SAII, CFII, AHAC, RTPZ.U, TCOM, HL, HLF, OSTK, DSU, VVR, OMAB, BBDC, VTA, ZAGG, CRDF, FCRD, MARA, ICPT, CARA, OTIC, CALA, NVTA, SIOX, LILAK, EDIT, FBK, GSUM, CRSP, KALA, TLRY, TLRY, ARVN, SFTW, GSAH, SNPR.U, ATAC.U, AJAX.U, ASPL, GNPK.U, ANH, AHT, DHT, MCD, ACOR, SRNE, STNG, BCX, BHR, WB, DELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of CSS LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 311,700 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio.
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 2,778,370 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 343,318 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.82%
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 699,732 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.87%
- PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 450,276 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.43%
Css Llc initiated holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 283,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Css Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 59,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Css Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 195,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Css Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc (TBCPU)
Css Llc initiated holding in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 588,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX)
Css Llc initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 573,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colfax Corp (CFXA)
Css Llc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $154.08 and $205.31, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 343,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)
Css Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 72.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 843,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)
Css Llc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 699,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PG&E Corp (PCGU)
Css Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 450,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Css Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 313.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH)
Css Llc added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 159.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 360,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Css Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Css Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.Sold Out: (NGHC)
Css Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Css Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (SNRHU)
Css Llc sold out a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.6.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Css Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Css Llc reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 98.32%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. Css Llc still held 12,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Css Llc reduced to a holding in PG&E Corp by 61.57%. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Css Llc still held 621,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.
