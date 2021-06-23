Css Llc Buys Colfax Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company Css Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Colfax Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, PG&E Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, , PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Css Llc. As of 2021Q1, Css Llc owns 746 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CSS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/css+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 311,700 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 2,778,370 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 343,318 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.82% GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 699,732 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.87% PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 450,276 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.43%

Css Llc initiated holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 283,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 59,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 195,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc initiated holding in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 588,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 573,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $154.08 and $205.31, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 343,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 72.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 843,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 699,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 450,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 313.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 159.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 360,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.

Css Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.

Css Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Css Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Css Llc sold out a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

Css Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Css Llc reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 98.32%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. Css Llc still held 12,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Css Llc reduced to a holding in PG&E Corp by 61.57%. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Css Llc still held 621,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.