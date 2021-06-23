Opaleye Management Inc. Buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Sells , ChemoCentryx Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Opaleye Management Inc. Buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Sells , ChemoCentryx Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Opaleye Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, sells , ChemoCentryx Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opaleye Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Opaleye Management Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opaleye Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opaleye+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opaleye Management Inc.
  1. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 6,480,000 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 4,490,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48%
  3. Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) - 2,558,472 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 583,767 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 1,400,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 583,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Autolus Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.49 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,112,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 810,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 157,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,925,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,303,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 79.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 666,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1320.07%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 835,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 740.05%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 320,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OptiNose Inc (OPTN)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in OptiNose Inc by 89.89%. The purchase prices were between $3.47 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 826,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Sierra Oncology Inc by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 151,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (EIDX)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19.

Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Sold Out: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Sold Out: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Sold Out: Tricida Inc (TCDA)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Opaleye Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Opaleye Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Opaleye Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Opaleye Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Opaleye Management Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider