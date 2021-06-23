New PG&E Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Maintain 100-Feet of Defensible Space

In the second episode of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) brand-new digital video safety series, “7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home,” customers will learn how to maintain 100-feet of defensible space around their property (or to the property line).

The “7 Saturdays” series is co-hosted by David Hawks, a PG&E Senior Public Safety Specialist and former CAL FIRE Chief of the Butte Unit. According to Hawks, “Taking the time to create and maintain defensible space by removing or reducing fuels on your property out to a 100-foot buffer around your home and other buildings will go a long way in reducing the spread and intensity of an active wildfire.” With over 31 years serving California as a firefighter, Hawks understands that simple tasks can help protect homes. This episode will show people:

How to create fire-resistant landscapes around their homes.

Effective ways to maintain clearance between plants and bushes to reduce the spread of wildfire.

Tips for maintaining 100-feet of defensible space that will not only help homeowners, but also firefighters and other first responders.

You can watch the new episode now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com), PG&E’s online preparedness resource, which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes, and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies. New episodes will launch every week, for seven weeks, naturally.

About PG&E

