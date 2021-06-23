CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, : CNI) and Kansas City Southern (: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (“IBB”) filed a letter of support for CN’s and KCS’ proposed voting trust with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”). This letter from IBB, one of the oldest unions in the United States representing more than 50,000 skilled craftsmen and craftswomen and industrial workers throughout the United States and Canada, underscores the significant benefits for organized labor from a CN-KCS combination.



The IBB has a direct interest in the proposed pro-competitive CN-KCS combination. As a larger, continental enterprise with complementary routes and an enhanced platform for revenue growth, capital investment and job creation, the combined company would be well-positioned to create new growth opportunities for customers, labor partners, employees and other stakeholders. CN is committed to working with KCS’ management team to create new jobs up and down the line.

The plain vanilla voting trust, which is identical to the CP trust approved for use by the STB, is an integral component of the CN-KCS combination. It prevents premature control of KCS, allows KCS to maintain independence and protects KCS’ financial health during the STB’s review of the ultimate combination of CN and KCS. Additionally, CN has committed to divesting the sole area of overlap between the CN and KCS networks – KCS’ 70-mile line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge – thereby making the combination a true end-to-end transaction, and has agreed to preserve existing route options by keeping gateways open on commercially reasonable terms. The proposed CN-KCS combination represents a pro-competitive solution that offers unparalleled opportunities for customers, employees, shareholders, the environment and the North American economy.

CN and KCS look forward to further comment from their stakeholders during the STB’s official public comment period on the voting trust application, which will be open until June 28, 2021, as they work towards gaining STB approval of their voting trust and completing their combination.

A full copy of the letter filed with the STB appears below:

The Honorable Cynthia T. Brown

Chief, Section of Administration

Office of Proceedings

Surface Transportation Board

395 E. Street, S.W.

Washington, DC 20423-0001

Re: FD 36514, Canadian National Railway Company, Grand Trunk Corporation, and CN’s Rail Operating Subsidiaries—Control—Kansas City Southern, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company, Gateway Eastern Railway Company, and the Texas Mexican Railway Company

Dear Ms. Brown:

Central to Canadian National’s bid for Kansas City Southern is the establishment of a voting trust that benefits Kansas City Southern shareholders. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers unequivocally supports approval of Canadian National’s voting trust. Canadian National proposes to use the same voting trust structure as Canadian Pacific Railway, which the Board approved with a modification. For the reasons the STB provided in making its decision, we believe Canadian National’s voting trust should also receive approval. The approval of Canadian National’s voting trust will allow Kansas City Southern shareholders to make a fully informed decision when placing their votes to approve the transaction, and upon approval, to receive the full value of their shares while the STB considers Canadian National’s case for a combined, end-to-end rail network.

The Kansas City Southern-Canadian National voting trust—as well as their request that the STB review their voting trust with a period for public comment—demonstrates clearly the stakeholder-focused approach to business that Canadian National has demonstrated during our relationship. We look forward to seeing Canadian National’s commitment to fairness and efficiency reflected in the STB’s review of the voting trust.

Sincerely,

/s/

John Mansker

Director of Rail Division

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

cc: Parties of Record

Dated: June 22, 2021

For more information about CN’s and KCS’ pro-competitive combination, please visit www.ConnectedContinent.com.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

