BMO Appoints Kimberley Goode as Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 23, 2021

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today announced the appointment of Kimberley Goode as Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer. She will join the bank in August and report to Cameron Fowler, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer.

BMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Appoints_Kimberley_Goode_as_Chief_Commun.jpg

Ms. Goode will lead a new team combining the Communications practice areas of Employee Communications, Media Relations, and Government Relations with the Purpose and Community Giving teams, creating a single organization unified in its focus on achieving the bank's strategic priorities and purpose.

"Kimberley brings to BMO an exceptional skillset and reputation as a seasoned communications executive," said Mr. Fowler. "Beyond her impressive resume, she is being appointed to this role because of specific attributes she has consistently modelled throughout her career. She is a values-based, strategic and purpose-led leader. She has successfully led transformations focused on driving business results through integrated communications encompassing reputation management, brand building, corporate social responsibility, culture and diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is also a strong believer in the use of data to drive, measure, and adapt to maximize impact."

"BMO is a purpose-driven and future-focused company that knows its growth helps fuel a more inclusive and growing economy and a sustainable future. I am delighted to join BMO to lead the bank's efforts to share its story with its stakeholders," said Ms. Goode. "I look forward to working with Cam and all my new colleagues to help the bank achieve its ambition."

Trained as a journalist, Ms. Goode has progressed to lead complex communications and public affairs organizations across various regulated industries including financial services, consumer goods, technology, automotive, and healthcare. Most recently, she has held the position of Senior Vice-President of External Affairs at Blue Shield of California, based in the San Francisco Bay area. Prior to that, she spent nine years with Northwestern Mutual in Milwaukee where she integrated its communications functions and helped to reposition the company from insurance to a holistic financial services provider.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

favicon.png?sn=TO21775&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-appoints-kimberley-goode-as-chief-communications--social-impact-officer-301318586.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

