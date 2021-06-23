Rafael Holdings and Rafael Pharmaceuticals Management Presented at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on June 22, 2021

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J. and CRANBURY N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL) and Rafael Pharmaceuticals today announced that Ameet Mallik, CEO of Rafael Holdings, Inc., Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO of Rafael Pharmaceuticals, and Tim Pardee, Co-Chief Medical Officer of Rafael Pharmaceuticals, presented at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on June 22, 2021.

A replay of the audio webcast of the presentation and accompanying slide presentation are available on the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Rafael Holdings website or by using the link below.

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/rj-health/rafael-pharmaceuticals-june-2021

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL) is focused on the development of novel cancer therapies. The Company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies-- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the Company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. On June 21, 2021, Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to create a publicly traded late-stage clinical oncology company focused on cancer metabolism-based therapeutics. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on selectively targeting cancer metabolic pathways while simultaneously harnessing the immune system to attack hard-to-treat cancers. The Company's lead drug, CPI-613 (devimistat), is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including two Phase 3 registrational clinical trials for metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials are ongoing or planned in Biliary, r/r Burkitt, r/r Clear Cell Sarcoma, r/r T-cell lymphoma, r/r MDS, and Colorectal cancer.

Devimistat has Orphan Drug Designations for six indications in the US and two indications in the EU. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL). For more information, please visit https://rafaelpharma.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company's future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rafael-holdings-and-rafael-pharmaceuticals-management-presented-at-the-raymond-james-2021-human-health-innovation-conference-on-june-22-2021-301318625.html

SOURCE Rafael Holdings, Inc.