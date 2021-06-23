New Optum Mobile Clinic Brings Health Care to Utahns Where They Live and Work

Optum Care Network Utah, a part of information and technology-enabled health services business Optum, is making it easier for patients to receive preventive and wellness care with the launch of its new Optum Mobile Clinic. The mobile clinic helps reduce common barriers to health care, such as scheduling challenges, lack of transportation and work obligations, which often put preventive and wellness checkups out of reach. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 also caused an estimated 41%25+of+U.S.+adults+to+delay+or+avoid care.

“We saw the challenges many Utahns had with making their health and wellness appointments, not to mention those of their parents or grandparents,” said Shelly Martin, president, Optum Care Network Utah. “The Optum Mobile Clinic makes access to quality preventive and wellness care easier by bringing it right to people – close to their homes and workplaces.”

With one-third+of+all+deaths+in+the+country attributed to chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke or cancer, annual wellness visits and screenings play an important role in preventive care, early diagnosis and proper care, which can increase quality of life and longevity. UnitedHealth Group, Optum’s parent company, recently announced in its Sustainability+Report that the company is committed to increasing the percent of members receiving preventive care services annually to 85% by 2030.

The mobile clinic provides a range of adult health and wellness services, including diagnostics for chronic illnesses such as breast cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, as well as other common screenings such as bone density. At 45-feet-long, the mobile clinic has two separate and private exam rooms, a radiology lab, and a modern and welcoming check-in lobby.

The mobile clinic is staffed by two licensed nurse practitioners, two medical assistants and a radiology technician. All are readily available in one place, reducing travel and wait times for patients. In addition, care visits are scheduled in one-hour blocks – with no overlapping appointments – offering dedicated time to meet a patient's needs and concerns. At the conclusion of each visit, a takeaway wellness summary is provided to better assist patients and their physicians with decisions and care.

The clinic serves 10 counties including Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch and Weber. Each week, the mobile clinic travels to network physician offices, community and senior centers, local shopping malls and public events with partnering organizations like Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services.

“We are excited for this new service because it’s going to benefit older adults and people who are low-income,” said Paul Leggett, division director for Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services.

The mobile clinic is available to Medicare Advantage patients who choose a provider in the Optum Care Network.

Optum Care Network Utah is a group of doctors, advanced care providers, specialists and hospitals that work together to provide Medicare-eligible patients with personalized and collaborative medical care. In addition, Optum operates two primary care facilities— one focused on aging adults — two community centers and a mobile clinic.

Optum Care Network Utah is available to people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans located within the covered service area. People can contact their health plan to find out if Optum providers participate in their current health plan’s network.

Visit optumcare.com%2Fmobileclinic to learn more about the Optum Mobile Clinic and available screenings. To schedule an appointment, Optum members can call 1-800-638-5841, TTY 711.

