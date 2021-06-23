Wednesday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with tech stocks leading the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.09% to 33,915, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.06% to 4,249 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.25% at 14,288.

Gainers

Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY , Financial) +3.5%

Financial) +3.5% Ford Motor Co. ( F , Financial) +4.1%

Financial) +4.1% PVH Corp. ( PVH , Financial) +3.8%

Financial) +3.8% Twitter Inc. ( TWTR , Financial) +4.1%

Financial) +4.1% Under Armour Inc. ( UAA , Financial) +3.4%

Financial) +3.4% Under Armour Inc. ( UA , Financial) +3.0%

Losers

Nov Inc. ( NOV , Financial) -6.1%

Financial) -6.1% Equifax Inc. ( EFX , Financial) -2.8%

Financial) -2.8% Baker Hughes Co. ( BKR , Financial) -2.4%

Financial) -2.4% Air Products and Chemicals Inc. ( APD , Financial) -2.2%

Financial) -2.2% DaVita Inc. ( DVA , Financial) -1.9%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the red. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.22%, Germany's Dax slid 1.15%, France's CAC 40 was down 0.91% and Spain's Ibex 35 dipped 1.10%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.03%, India’s BSE Sensex retreated 0.54%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.79% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.25%.

Plug Power releases earnings report

Shares of Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG, Financial) declined 3.7% on Wednesday to $32.84 after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 76.4% year over year to $71.96 million, beating expectations by $5.34 million. The company posted a loss of 12 cents per share, falling 4 cents short of estimates.

The net loss totaled $60.75 million, compared with $37.45 million in the prior-year period.

Sales of fuel cell systems and related infrastructure more than doubled to $46.7 million, and the product gross margin increased 600 basis points to 38%.

The company's shares have advanced 3.6% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 14.7%.