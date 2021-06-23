Wednesday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets
U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with tech stocks leading the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.09% to 33,915, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.06% to 4,249 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.25% at 14,288.
Gainers
- Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial) +3.5%
- Ford Motor Co. (F, Financial) +4.1%
- PVH Corp. (PVH, Financial) +3.8%
- Twitter Inc. (TWTR, Financial) +4.1%
- Under Armour Inc. (UAA, Financial) +3.4%
- Under Armour Inc. (UA, Financial) +3.0%
Losers
- Nov Inc. (NOV, Financial) -6.1%
- Equifax Inc. (EFX, Financial) -2.8%
- Baker Hughes Co. (BKR, Financial) -2.4%
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD, Financial) -2.2%
- DaVita Inc. (DVA, Financial) -1.9%
Global markets
The main European stock markets traded in the red. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.22%, Germany's Dax slid 1.15%, France's CAC 40 was down 0.91% and Spain's Ibex 35 dipped 1.10%.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.03%, India’s BSE Sensex retreated 0.54%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.79% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.25%.
Plug Power releases earnings report
Shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG, Financial) declined 3.7% on Wednesday to $32.84 after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.
The company's revenue grew 76.4% year over year to $71.96 million, beating expectations by $5.34 million. The company posted a loss of 12 cents per share, falling 4 cents short of estimates.
The net loss totaled $60.75 million, compared with $37.45 million in the prior-year period.
Sales of fuel cell systems and related infrastructure more than doubled to $46.7 million, and the product gross margin increased 600 basis points to 38%.
The company's shares have advanced 3.6% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 14.7%.
