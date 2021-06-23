Logo
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Elects A New Board Member

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Glenn Henry joins NDBT board of directors

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NDBT), a 60-year-old community bank with five banking centers located throughout North Texas, has elected Glenn Henry to its Board of Directors, effective June 15, 2021. In addition, Henry has been named as Vice Chairman of the Board, filling a position on the Board that has been vacant since the retirement of Mr. Sam Renshaw in 2019. Mr. Henry has served as Secretary to the Board since 2018 and will continue to serve in that capacity. Mr. Henry began his career at NDBT in 1983 and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer. He graduated from SMU with a Bachelor of Business Administration and received his Master of Business Administration from UTD.

NDBT President and CEO, Larry Miller said “We are honored to have Mr. Henry join our Board of Directors, bringing his strong, strategic insight and deep knowledge of our bank to the Board. His understanding of and alignment with our Mission, culture and his keen business focus will complement the talent that serves on our board today.”

Additional NDBT board members include:

  • Larry A. Miller, Chairman
  • Michael P. Haggerty, director
  • Larry R. Byrd, director
  • John S. Mahar, Jr., director
  • Brannon D. Marlowe, M.D., director
  • Thomas A. Koons, director
  • Larry M. Nobles, director
  • Jay S. Turner, director
  • Tim Jordan, director
  • Mary Pat Higgins, director
  • W. Michael Shipman, director

ABOUT NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
Founded in 1961, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NDBT) has five banking centers located in Addison, Dallas, Frisco, Las Colinas and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NDBTMarketing/.

Contact:
Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO
972.716.7100

