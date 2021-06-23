Capitalight Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of LTIP Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capitalight Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of LTIP Awards

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ('Capitalight' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, 2021.

As of the May 17, 2021, the record date for the Meeting, there were 89,649,915 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 30,440,980 common shares (33.95%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

  1. Set the number of Directors at six (6). The Company's shareholders approved a resolution to set the number of Directors of the Company at six (6). The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:

For

Withheld

100.0%

0.0%

2. Election of Directors. Each of the nominees were elected as directors and will serve and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless they cease to hold office. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of each director:

Nominee

For

Withheld

Brian Bosse

100.0%

0.0%

Marc Johnson

100.0%

0.0%

Bryan Loree

100.0%

0.0%

Douglas MacQuarrie

100.0%

0.0%

Veronika Hirsch

100.0%

0.0%

Elliot Beutel

100.0%

0.0%

3. Appointment of Auditors. The Company's shareholders approved that MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants be appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors of the Company and the directors be and they are hereby authorized to fix such remuneration. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:

For

Withheld

100.0%

0.0%

Grant of LTIP Awards

The Company also announces the grant of 1,230,771 restricted share units ('RSUs') under the Company's long-term incentive plan (the 'LTIP') pursuant to the execution of an employment agreement. A total of 769,231 RSUs were granted that will vest on July 31, 2021, provided the individual remains employed with the Company on that date. These RSUs will expire on December 31, 2021. A total of 461,540 RSUs were granted that will vest on December 31, 2023, if certain gross sales milestones relating to research publications have been achieved between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023. These RSUs will expire on December 31, 2024.

ABOUT IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The Company currently holds an investment portfolio consisting of debentures, common shares, and the Blue Lake mineral exploration property in Quebec. The Company also owns Capitalight Research Inc., which operates a subscription research business focused on providing gold, silver, copper and nickel, lithium, and rare earth price forecasts as well as Canadian preferred share and economic research.

To learn more about the Company, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our websites at www.capitalight.co or www.capitalightresearch.com

This press release was approved by:

Brian Bosse
CEO and Director
P: 866.653.9223

SOURCE: IC Capitalight Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652862/Capitalight-Announces-Results-of-2021-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Grant-of-LTIP-Awards

img.ashx?id=652862

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment