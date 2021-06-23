Logo
NeutriSci Provides Update On Biople Product Launch In Japan

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (

TSXV:NU, Financial) (OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, in conjunction with its partner, Tabletz LLC, is pleased to update details regarding the Biople launch of the TABLETZ brand in Japan.image.png

Biople @biople and Tabletz LLC @tabletzcbd will be holding an ‘Insta Live' and interview session with Masa Ikeda, CEO Tabletz Brand LLC, to discuss the Tabletz brand and the Biople partnership on June 24th at 6pm Tokyo time. Among the topics to be discussed will be positioning of the product, sales strategies, Biople direction, and information on the product itself.

Biople by CosmeKitchen (biople.jp) has 22 locations in Kanto, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku/Shikoku, Kyushu-Okinawa; specializing in a line of organic cosmetics, beauty products, fashion accessories, mail-order business and organic food sales.

Biople is regarded as the #1 seller of CBD and CBD related products in Japan. Their prestigious reputation among the retail community is that of the industry leader.

The entire TABLETZ product line will be sold and distributed throughout Japan; a country with more than 126 million people. Distribution into over 46,000 stores will include renowned retailers such as 7-Eleven, K.K. Lawson and Biople.

Tabletz LLC, has worked hard over the past few months to implement the necessary roll out of initiatives to handle the expected demand. Distribution networks are currently in place and ready for immediate placement on the store shelves; this signifies the start of the ‘first-to-market' strategy for the Tabletz brand and its partner relationship with Biople.

As previously stated, both NeutriSci and Tabletz LLC are planning to include the roll out of the new bulk bottle. This new SKU will contain (35) 14 mg Tabletz containing 500mg of CBD.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, stated: "The start of sales in the Biople network completes the loop from concept to reality, signifying the start of an extremely promising future for the brand and for our Company. We look forward to the exciting future ahead."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Glen Rehman
CEO
Tel: (403) 264-6320

For investor inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652870/NeutriSci-Provides-Update-On-Biople-Product-Launch-In-Japan

img.ashx?id=652870

