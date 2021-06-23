Logo
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Honors SYNNEX Corporation as 2021 Global Distributor of the Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 23, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has named SYNNEX its 2021 Global Distributor of the Year. HPE recognized the winners of its Global Partner Awards during HPE Discover 2021 held June 22 – 24.

SYNNEX_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"SYNNEX is dedicated to providing IT solutions that solve the evolving business challenges of our customers," said David Dennis, Executive Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. "This honor is a testament to our strong partnership and collaboration with HPE to drive growth for our customers and deliver innovative solutions to the channel."

The 2021 HPE Partner of the Year Awards recognize HPE partners from across the ecosystem for their incredible commitment to customer excellence, continued strong performance, focus on growth, and dedication to our mutual achievements. Winners were selected based on financial performance, innovative solutions, and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for shared customers.

"In the last year, I've seen HPE partners go above and beyond the call of duty. I'm incredibly proud to honor them with these accolades," said George Hope, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE. "As a channel-led company, HPE is committed to supporting our partners with the best-in-industry innovation, initiatives, and expertise to drive differentiation and deliver better outcomes to our shared customers. We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate and grow together, while setting a new standard for our joint success."

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit synnex.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners. 

SNX-G

Media Contact:
Bill Fox
Hughes Agency
For SYNNEX Corporation
(864) 271-0718
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF22315&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hewlett-packard-enterprise-honors-synnex-corporation-as-2021-global-distributor-of-the-year-301318779.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22315&Transmission_Id=202106231526PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22315&DateId=20210623
