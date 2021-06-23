Met-Ed Hires New Graduates from FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute Training Program

PR Newswire

READING, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired 33 new graduates from the Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps train the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric companies.

The new employees include 24 line workers and nine substation electricians who are recent graduates of the PSI training partnership with Reading Area Community College (RACC) in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"For 20 years, our PSI program has strengthened our diverse workforce pipeline and instilled safe work practices, proper work methods and teambuilding by developing the well-educated men and women needed to provide reliable power to customers," said Linda Moss, regional president of Met-Ed. "We welcome these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

Met-Ed's new PSI graduates include:

Evan Desiderio , Leesport

, Zachary Ensor , Stewartstown

, Dominick Gallardo III , Oley

, Bailey Kerns , Wenersville

, Wenersville Garrett Lynch , Red Lion

, Jacob Main , Fredericksburg

, Ryan Mowry , Hyndman

, Ryan Neithammer , Birdsboro

, Devin Pierce , Ridgeley

, Ridgeley Kyle Roberts , Middleton

, Middleton Michael Savino , Middleton

, Middleton Luke Stine , York

, York Ethan Urey , Brogue

, Brogue Joshua Wentzel , Wernersville

, Nathan Wolf , Womelsdorf

, Brandon Knoll , Middleton

, Middleton Brandon McKenna , Marlboro

All the graduates will be assigned to line and substation shops across Met-Ed's service area.

The PSI curriculum for lines and substation employees requires two and a half days each week spent at the Reading Area Community College completing academic course work with the remainder at a Met-Ed training facility in Reading or a substation facility in Philipsburg, New Jersey, to focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment.

PSI was originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000. Students who successfully complete the program earn an associate degree from an affiliated community college in their area. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,000 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Met-Ed serves approximately 570,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric .

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp , @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison , @MonPowerWV , @JCP_L , @Penn_Power , @Penelec , @Met_Ed , @PotomacEdison , @W_Penn_Power .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/met-ed-hires-new-graduates-from-firstenergys-power-systems-institute-training-program-301318753.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.