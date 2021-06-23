Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that it has successfully executed a $2.5 billion sustainability-linked senior revolving credit facility (the “facility”), replacing its existing $1.25 billion senior revolving credit facility. Half of the $2.5 billion facility will become available only upon the consummation of ADI’s acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

ADI is one of the first U.S. semiconductor companies to issue a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability. Under the terms of the facility, ADI receives a pricing adjustment based on its performance against environmental criteria during the facility’s five-year term. ADI’s progress will be measured on two key performance indicators within the company’s main manufacturing facilities, namely using renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“At ADI, we are dedicated to playing a leading role across the semiconductor industry in enabling the transition towards a low-carbon economy. This sustainability-linked revolving credit facility will help mobilize our company’s resources in the fight against climate change,” said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Chief Financial Officer of Analog Devices. “Additionally, incorporating environmental impact metrics into the financing structure allows us to strive toward our sustainability and financial goals in tandem.”

The facility supports ADI’s broader climate strategy, including aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050; committing to set targets to be verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi); signing the United Nations’ Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge; and partnering with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) to launch a consortium to advance knowledge of the ocean’s role in combatting climate change. More details on these commitments and initiatives can be found in ADI’s 2020+Corporate+Responsibility+Report published earlier this year.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005801r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005801/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment