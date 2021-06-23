Logo
AGTC to Host Conference Call on June 24 at 8:00 AM ET to Discuss Achromatopsia 12-Month Data in its Ongoing CNGB3 and CNGA3 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation ( AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced that it plans to release 12-month data for adult patients and low dose pediatric patients in its Phase 1/2 clinical Achromatopsia (ACHM) trials on Thursday, June 24, 2021. AGTC management will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides beginning at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same date to review the ACHM CNGB3 and CNGA3 data and provide an update on the trials.

The live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call, dial 877-407-6184 (US) or 201-389-0877 (outside of the US). The archived webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR/PR CONTACTS:
David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)
Lazar FINN Partners
T: 212-867-1768 or 646-871-8485
[email protected] or [email protected]

Corporate Contact:
Stephen Potter
Chief Business Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: 617-413-2754
[email protected]

