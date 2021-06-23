New TA Express Opens in Popular Pennsylvania Tourist Destination

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express network, is pleased to announce the opening of a new TA Express in Ronks, Pennsylvania, located in the heart of Lancaster County’s Amish Country. The area is visited by thousands of tourists annually with a variety of attractions including covered bridges, hiking trails, restaurants and art galleries. The new TA Express is a franchised site, formerly known as Lancaster Travel Plaza, offering fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for tourists and professional drivers.

Located at 2622 Lincoln Highway East, TA Express Ronks offers a convenient place for travelers heading through Pennsylvania’s state capitol of Harrisburg to U.S. Route 30 and through Lancaster County, en route to the beaches on the eastern coast of the U.S. Professional drivers will receive the benefits of TA’s UltraONE loyalty program and other highly regarded services. Amenities include:

Dining options: Subway and Champs Chicken

Store with coffee, snacks and merchandise

Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes

Four gasoline fueling lanes

30 truck parking spaces

12 car parking spaces

Two private showers

Laundry facilities

This is the first TA Express to open in Pennsylvania and increases TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 274, including 41 franchised locations.

“We anticipate more traffic in our travel centers as families start to take road trips again after the long pandemic,” said Dave Raco, Vice President of Franchising. “The TA Express in Ronks is strategically located in a place where our services are needed; it offers a quick, clean and convenient option for all travelers as they visit Lancaster County and drive along this popular route.”

Network growth is a key component of TA’s transformation and TA is focused on franchising to expand its footprint.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations.TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

