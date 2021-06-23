Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. ( SFNC) today announced it expects to release second quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 27. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 8482416. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.



Simmons First National Corporation

