NYDIG and Q2 Announce Collaboration to Offer Integrated Bitcoin Solutions for Financial Institutions via Q2's Digital Banking Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NYDIG and Q2 Announce Collaboration to Offer Integrated Bitcoin Solutions for Financial Institutions via Q2's Digital Banking Platform

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin, and Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced they will collaborate to provide the more than 18.3 million registered users on the Q2 platform with the ability to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin.

Q2’s flexible, modern, and open digital banking platform currently powers nearly 30 percent of the top 100 banks in the U.S. and enables one out of 10 digital banking customers to transact and engage via cloud-based digital solutions anytime, anywhere and on any device.

By leveraging NYDIG’s secure, regulated Bitcoin platform, Q2’s financial institution clients will be able to provide their customers with integrated Bitcoin services and further drive end-user acquisition, retention and engagement, while increasing fee revenue opportunities.

“According to a December 2020 study by Cornerstone Advisors, 15 percent of U.S. consumers own Bitcoin or some other form of cryptocurrency,” said Jonathan Price, EVP of Emerging Business, Corporate and Business Development, Q2. “The consumer survey also revealed that the majority of these crypto owners would use their banks to invest in cryptocurrency if they had the choice to do so. We are excited to work with NYDIG to enable financial institutions to take advantage of this market opportunity and meet the demands of their account holders.”

Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, said, “NYDIG is proud to collaborate with Q2 to deliver on our shared mission of helping banks, credit unions and fintechs provide innovative and seamless access to Bitcoin. The work we will do together will be key to making Bitcoin as easily accessible as possible through incumbent financial institutions, enabling the continued growth of the Bitcoin network.”

Source: Cornerstone Advisors Survey of 3,898 consumers, December 2020

About NYDIG

NYDIG provides Bitcoin technology and financial services solutions to banks, insurers, corporations, and institutions. The firm and its products meet the industry’s highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

NYDIG, NY\DIG, and NEW YORK DIGITAL INVESTMENT GROUP are registered trademarks of New York Digital Investment Group LLC. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005896r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005896/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment