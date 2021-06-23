Adamas to Present at Upcoming SVB Leerink CNS Forum

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that the company will present “What’s Happening in Parkinson’s Disease & the GOCOVRI Opportunity” at the SVB Leerink CNS Forum on Tuesday, June 29th at 1:10 pm Eastern Time.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and, society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

