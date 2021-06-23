Logo
Vesta Included In The S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index For Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, June 23, 2021

MEXICO CITY, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("VESTA" or the "Company") (BMV: Vesta), one of the leading pure-play industrial real estate companies in Mexico, announces that it has been selected for inclusion in the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index for the second consecutive year. Vesta and 28 other BMV-listed companies were selected as Index constituents based on the S&P's Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index was launched in 2020 to measure the performance of stocks within the S&P/BMV Total Mexico Index that meet rules-based sustainability criteria. The index applies exclusions based on business activities and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) scores and is weighted by the scores of the S&P DJI Sustainability Index.

Lorenzo Dominique Berho, Vesta's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Inclusion in the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index for the second consecutive year is an honor, and further recognition that Vesta's contribution to society and to our environment is deeply ingrained within our Company's DNA- a source of pride for our employees and the force that drives us. We continue to broaden and deepen our ESG-related initiatives, and in 2021 Vesta's ESG leadership in Mexico and Latin America was further affirmed as the first Real Estate company to issue a Sustainability-Linked bond out of Latin America. We have always focused on using our uniquely sustainable Industrial Real Estate offering and expertise to improve lives and create a better world."

Laura Elena Ramírez Barrón, Vesta's Chief ESG Officer, added, "This recognition is a testament to the Vesta's incredible team; all of us care deeply about making a positive impact on our communities and the world. In the past year in particular, our colleagues came together to further advance Vesta's community support and diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental sustainability throughout our organization as well as at our buildings, developments and in the areas where we operate. As we respond to the changing world before us, Vesta will continue to elevate our business to global best practices- working with clients, international organizations and partner companies to execute on our commitment to making a positive impact on our world."

About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2021, Vesta owned 189 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.6 million ft2 (2.93 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as consumer retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices and plastics, among others. For more information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

favicon.png?sn=NY22326&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-included-in-the-spbmv-total-mexico-esg-index-for-second-consecutive-year-301318814.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.

