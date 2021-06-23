Logo
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: IVR) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on shares of its common stock.

Common Stock Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 6, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 2, 2021.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include those related to our intention and ability to pay dividends, as well as any other statements other than statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," or similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," and any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the residential and commercial real estate market), the ongoing spread and the economic and operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our core earnings, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: Jack Bateman, 404-439-3323

favicon.png?sn=NY22312&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-announces-quarterly-common-dividend-301318790.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

