Mary Beth Vitale Recognized as NACD Directorship Certified™

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Pareteum Corporation(OTC: TEUM), a global cloud Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company, today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Pareteum interim Board Chair Mary Beth Vitale as NACD Directorship Certified.

Pareteum_Logo.jpg

The NACD Directorship Certification® program, the nation's premier certification for board directors, provides a tangible assessment of a director's understanding of the essential knowledge required to lead in today's boardrooms. Certification also facilitates continuous learning and allows directors to showcase their governance knowledge to the companies they serve and to other stakeholders in the broader governance community.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Directorship Certification community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Mary Beth Vitale, NACD.DC. "The information I've learned and verified via NACD's certification program are key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

Ms. Vitale brings a wealth of experience as an independent board member to public and private companies in various stages of growth and global expansion, having chaired the Audit, Risk and Technology, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees for boards of directors as well as being lead director. She is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Advisory Services faculty member, providing training to boards of directors across the world, and is a NACD Leadership Fellow. She is currently co-founder and principal of Pellera, LLC. Ms. Vitale serves on the Board of Directors for Luna Innovations, a leader in optical technology, where she chairs its Nominating and Governance Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.

Ms. Vitale is also a member of the Board of Directors Executive Committee for GEHA, Inc., a health and dental insurance provider and chairs its Risk and Technology Committee. Prior to her board work, Ms. Vitale was a CEO with more than 25 years of proven financial, IT/cyber, marketing and execution expertise in building and scaling companies. Her past roles include: CEO and Chairman of Westwind Media; President and COO of Rocky Mountain Internet; and President of AT&T's Western Region and Corporate Officer of AT&T. Ms. Vitale holds a Certificate for Cybersecurity Oversight and is a qualified U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Qualified Audit Committee Financial Expert (ACFE).

"NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that, like all professions, requires continuous learning," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD's CEO. "Mary Beth is leading the way in achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the United States."

To learn more about NACD Directorship Certification, visit Certification.NACDOnline.org.

About Pareteum Corporation
Pareteum is a global provider of Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions with operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. Pareteum empowers enterprises, communications service providers, early-stage innovators, developers, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and telecommunications infrastructure providers with the freedom and control to create, deliver and scale innovative communications experiences. The Pareteum platform connects people and devices around the world using the secure, ubiquitous, and highly scalable solution to deliver data, voice, video, SMS/text messaging, media, and content enablement. For more information, please visit www.pareteum.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:
Investor Relations +1 (646) 975-0400
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF22146&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mary-beth-vitale-recognized-as-nacd-directorship-certified-301318766.html

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

