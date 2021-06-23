Logo
Top-Performing Stocks in Historical Low Price-Sales Portfolio as of June

Stocks with strong year-to-date performance since January

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 23, 2021

Summary

  • GuruFocus’ Historical Low Price-Sales model portfolio has returned over 244% since inception.
  • The model portfolio has returned over 16% in the year to date.
Article's Main Image

As of Wednesday, the Historical Low Price-Sales model portfolio has returned approximately 16.13% since the Jan. 1 rebalance date and over 244% since the model portfolio’s inception in 2010 according to the GuruFocus Model Portfolios page. The top-performing stocks are Biogen Inc. (

BIIB, Financial), CI Financial Group (CIXX, Financial), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT, Financial), Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB, Financial) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB, Financial).

GuruFocus’ Historical Low Price-Sales screen lists the stocks that have high business predictability and price-sales ratios less than 1.5 times the historical low price-sales ratio. Several firms like Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio)’s Century Management and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments have applied a low price-sales investing strategy.

Table 1 lists the number of stocks making the Historical Low Price-Sales screen for each GuruFocus region as of Wednesday.

Region U.S. Asia Europe Canada U.K. / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India
Number of Historical Low Price-Sales Stocks 17 202 83 0 24 0 40 12 17

Table 1

Biogen

Shares of Biogen (

BIIB, Financial) traded around $366.28, up approximately 52.90% in the year to date. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.29.

1407737155811368960.png

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug manufacturer’s shares skyrocketed on June 7, following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the company’s treatment for Alzheimer’s. GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1407743735583825920.png

Gurus with large holdings in Biogen include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio),

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial).

1407744434895937536.png

CI Financial Group

Shares of CI Financial Group (

CIXX, Financial) traded around $18.54, up approximately 48.69% in the year to date. The stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97.

1407765807609503744.png

GuruFocus ranks the Toronto-based asset management company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a return on equity that outperforms more than 88% of global competitors.

1407768045232939008.png

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (

FRT, Financial) traded around $119.28, up approximately 41.19% in the year to date. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.14.

1407769134044897280.png

GuruFocus ranks the North Bethesda, Maryland-based retail REIT’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a 3.5-star business predictability rank despite profit margins and returns underperforming more than 52% of global competitors.

1407775384161837056.png

Blackbaud

Shares of Blackbaud (

BLKB, Financial) traded around $78.19, up approximately 35.21% in the year to date. The stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01.

1407782830402002944.png

GuruFocus ranks the Charleston, South Carolina-based software company’s profitability 7 out of 10 as a result of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 despite profit margins and returns underperforming more than 56% of global competitors.

1407785290940112896.png

AvalonBay Communities

Shares of AvalonBay Communities (

AVB, Financial) traded around $212.92, up approximately 32.87% year to date. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.22.

1407794201025929216.png

GuruFocus ranks the Arlington, Virginia-based apartment REIT’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of returns outperforming over 75% of global competitors.

1407805030022602752.png

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BIIB
Author's Avatar