Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys Denbury Inc, Vistra Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells PDL BioPharma Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: DEN, VST, RVI, AMR,
- Added Positions: IHRT,
- Reduced Positions: PCG, CZR,
- Sold Out: PDLI, FE, GOGO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Silver Point Capital L.P.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 29,189,931 shares, 38.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.06%
- Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) - 15,384,103 shares, 22.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 4,206,000 shares, 22.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 3,060,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.41%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.55%. The holding were 4,206,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Retail Value Inc (RVI)
Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,179,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)
Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 683,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 68.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 3,060,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)
Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.47 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.47.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.59.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.88.Reduced: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Silver Point Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 76.53%. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.54%. Silver Point Capital L.P. still held 118,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.
