Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys Denbury Inc, Vistra Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells PDL BioPharma Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys Denbury Inc, Vistra Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells PDL BioPharma Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Silver Point Capital L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Denbury Inc, Vistra Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Retail Value Inc, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, sells PDL BioPharma Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Gogo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Point Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $893 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silver Point Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+point+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silver Point Capital L.P.
  1. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 29,189,931 shares, 38.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.06%
  2. Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) - 15,384,103 shares, 22.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 4,206,000 shares, 22.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 3,060,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.41%
  5. Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.55%. The holding were 4,206,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,179,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 683,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 68.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 3,060,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.47 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.47.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.59.

Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.88.

Reduced: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Silver Point Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 76.53%. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.54%. Silver Point Capital L.P. still held 118,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Silver Point Capital L.P.. Also check out:

1. Silver Point Capital L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Silver Point Capital L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silver Point Capital L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silver Point Capital L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider