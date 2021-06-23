Logo
Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Intl Fcstone Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intl Fcstone Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Intl Fcstone Inc. owns 360 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTL FCSTONE INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intl+fcstone+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTL FCSTONE INC.
  1. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 566,864 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.46%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,640 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,498 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.14%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 152,572 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 141,098 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.33%
New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 146,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $178.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 216.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 141,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 358.24%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $150.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 82,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $424.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 61,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 753.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 69.12%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 84,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.61%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.22, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.15 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (FGD)

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $23.83.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.35 and $156.5, with an estimated average price of $144.18.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.51.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $438.83.

Reduced: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.46%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.75%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 566,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 51.15%. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 13,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 55.86%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $55.96. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 8,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 34.62%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 4,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $64.73 and $69.68, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 19,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of INTL FCSTONE INC.. Also check out:

1. INTL FCSTONE INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. INTL FCSTONE INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTL FCSTONE INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTL FCSTONE INC. keeps buying
