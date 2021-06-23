Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index

New Purchases: JETS, IDEV, IYK, EWU, LRGF, FXR, VIR, CDC, BIBL, RWJ, EFV, HUM, IUSB, CDL, SLYV, KC, IJJ, FXO, QS, MS, RDVY, TDC, PSLV, EPD, UBER, MTUM, CWB, ABNB, USB, SJM, QCLN, SPYG, AWK, IYM, NEM, IGSB, NOC, MP, RYH, WM, IRBT, SCHE, VNQ, MJ, SPYV, USCI, ADM, JSML, IJS, IEI, FIW, UCBI, PSA, OKE, LRCX, FITB, ENB, COF, QLGN, ZOM,

JETS, IDEV, IYK, EWU, LRGF, FXR, VIR, CDC, BIBL, RWJ, EFV, HUM, IUSB, CDL, SLYV, KC, IJJ, FXO, QS, MS, RDVY, TDC, PSLV, EPD, UBER, MTUM, CWB, ABNB, USB, SJM, QCLN, SPYG, AWK, IYM, NEM, IGSB, NOC, MP, RYH, WM, IRBT, SCHE, VNQ, MJ, SPYV, USCI, ADM, JSML, IJS, IEI, FIW, UCBI, PSA, OKE, LRCX, FITB, ENB, COF, QLGN, ZOM, Added Positions: AGG, MGC, IVV, ARKK, IEMG, VO, VOO, VXF, XLV, FIVG, VB, XLK, IJH, FVD, IJR, XLI, VYM, ITOT, CVX, ETG, TSLA, BND, FHLC, EEM, IXUS, MUB, SPY, VYMI, QCOM, DIA, MGV, UPS, ESGU, IWF, SPDW, VTI, VUG, CRF, LQD, QTEC, SPEM, XLY, AMD, BRK.B, CVS, CSCO, DUK, PFE, PG, SO, TXN, VZ, DIS, FTF, AVGO, ABBV, NBEV, SILV, NIO, BIV, FEM, GLD, PFF, PTLC, VEA, VGT, VWO, MO, AMT, BLK, BMY, CAT, GLW, CMI, NEE, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, CEF, BTG, KMI, PYPL, DOW, ARKW, BOTZ, EFA, EFG, ESGE, FV, FXD, FXL, IAU, IWO, IWP, IYT, LMBS, MOAT, PGX, SCHA, SCHV, SLV, SMH, TIP, TOTL, VDC, VEU, VLUE, VTV, VV, XLF, MMM, WTRG, CSX, CMCSA, STZ, XOM, FDX, GIS, IBM, PPL, LUV, SBUX, TMO, ET, TTD, DOCU, CHWY, PTON, BICK, BOND, DGRO, EEMV, ESPO, FNI, FSZ, FXN, GDX, HACK, IWR, IYR, NOBL, PSK, SHM, SHV, SOXX, SUB, VCSH, VGK, VPL, VTEB, VXUS, XLP,

AGG, MGC, IVV, ARKK, IEMG, VO, VOO, VXF, XLV, FIVG, VB, XLK, IJH, FVD, IJR, XLI, VYM, ITOT, CVX, ETG, TSLA, BND, FHLC, EEM, IXUS, MUB, SPY, VYMI, QCOM, DIA, MGV, UPS, ESGU, IWF, SPDW, VTI, VUG, CRF, LQD, QTEC, SPEM, XLY, AMD, BRK.B, CVS, CSCO, DUK, PFE, PG, SO, TXN, VZ, DIS, FTF, AVGO, ABBV, NBEV, SILV, NIO, BIV, FEM, GLD, PFF, PTLC, VEA, VGT, VWO, MO, AMT, BLK, BMY, CAT, GLW, CMI, NEE, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, CEF, BTG, KMI, PYPL, DOW, ARKW, BOTZ, EFA, EFG, ESGE, FV, FXD, FXL, IAU, IWO, IWP, IYT, LMBS, MOAT, PGX, SCHA, SCHV, SLV, SMH, TIP, TOTL, VDC, VEU, VLUE, VTV, VV, XLF, MMM, WTRG, CSX, CMCSA, STZ, XOM, FDX, GIS, IBM, PPL, LUV, SBUX, TMO, ET, TTD, DOCU, CHWY, PTON, BICK, BOND, DGRO, EEMV, ESPO, FNI, FSZ, FXN, GDX, HACK, IWR, IYR, NOBL, PSK, SHM, SHV, SOXX, SUB, VCSH, VGK, VPL, VTEB, VXUS, XLP, Reduced Positions: FTSM, TDIV, SPLV, BA, USMV, PNQI, XLE, ALB, ARKG, IEFA, DNP, IWM, SQ, CIBR, DE, SE, XBI, PTF, BSV, PTH, MSFT, EFAV, GOVT, IVW, MBB, JD, AMZN, FTC, THQ, BNDX, GOOG, BOX, ETSY, IGIB, CID, CRWD, FTSL, COST, QUAL, IP, VCIT, MDY, VIG, MELI, FB, ITA, ZM, IXN, JKK, LIT, MGK, MINT, FPX, HDV, INTC, MCD, MDT, LOW, UNP, UNH, VLO, WFC, LMT, BXMX, IRIX, MA, HON, DFS, PM, TSE, AMGN, NTLA, FSLY, F, ADBE, KO, BP, PPA, VOT, UHAL, ONEQ, ACWI, REGN, SYK, JKH, IWB, IVE, DAL, HYLS, JAZZ, V, FTA, BABA, CSB, JHB, ACN,

FTSM, TDIV, SPLV, BA, USMV, PNQI, XLE, ALB, ARKG, IEFA, DNP, IWM, SQ, CIBR, DE, SE, XBI, PTF, BSV, PTH, MSFT, EFAV, GOVT, IVW, MBB, JD, AMZN, FTC, THQ, BNDX, GOOG, BOX, ETSY, IGIB, CID, CRWD, FTSL, COST, QUAL, IP, VCIT, MDY, VIG, MELI, FB, ITA, ZM, IXN, JKK, LIT, MGK, MINT, FPX, HDV, INTC, MCD, MDT, LOW, UNP, UNH, VLO, WFC, LMT, BXMX, IRIX, MA, HON, DFS, PM, TSE, AMGN, NTLA, FSLY, F, ADBE, KO, BP, PPA, VOT, UHAL, ONEQ, ACWI, REGN, SYK, JKH, IWB, IVE, DAL, HYLS, JAZZ, V, FTA, BABA, CSB, JHB, ACN, Sold Out: MDIV, SHY, FGD, TLT, SFIX, EMLP, HUBS, FRPT, NICE, MNA, GDXJ, NTNX, TWLO, SUN, TDOC, CHTR, ZS, PINS, CARZ, DG, CROX, URI, NEAR, MRVL, VBK, XSD, NYMT, JQC, UAVS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intl Fcstone Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Intl Fcstone Inc. owns 360 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTL FCSTONE INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intl+fcstone+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 566,864 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,640 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,498 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.14% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 152,572 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 141,098 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.33%

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 146,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $178.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 216.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 141,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 358.24%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $150.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 82,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $424.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 61,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 753.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 69.12%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 84,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.61%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.22, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.15 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $23.83.

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.35 and $156.5, with an estimated average price of $144.18.

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.51.

Intl Fcstone Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $438.83.

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.46%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.75%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 566,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 51.15%. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 13,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 55.86%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $55.96. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 8,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 34.62%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 4,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $64.73 and $69.68, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Intl Fcstone Inc. still held 19,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.